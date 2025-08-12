Yishun NDP pack recipient gets slammed for asking if volunteers had ‘taken away’ NETS card & chicken essence

NDP pack recipient complains about ‘missing’ items, gets slammed by netizens

An individual was disappointed after opening a National Day Pack (NDP) pack they received at a heartland celebration event.

In a Facebook post on Monday (11 Aug), the individual claimed that an SG60 NETS card and a bottle of chicken essence were missing from their NDP pack.

The Original Poster (OP) suggested that volunteers or army personnel had taken away the items, but later faced criticism for the allegation.

Netizen suggests volunteers & army personnel were responsible for missing NDP pack items

According to the OP’s post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the NDP pack was collected from the Celebrate @ Heartlands event in Yishun.

After some cross-checking, the OP discovered that an SG60 NETS card and a bottle of chicken essence were missing from their pack.

While expressing their appreciation for the packers, the OP suggested that volunteers or army personnel might be responsible for the missing items.

OP slammed for implying theft

Netizens criticised the OP for his unfounded allegation, especially since the NDP pack was free of charge.

Commentors suggested that the NDP packs contain different items, with one sharing that they received the NETS card but not the potato chips — which the OP had — in their NDP pack.

Another user wrote that the NETS card and chicken essence were “added” items typically not included in NDP packs. They also urged the OP not to get caught up in comparisons.

Meanwhile, other netizens were more bothered by how the OP phrased his complaint.

This Facebook user emphasised that while the OP is allowed to share his thoughts, he should refrain from implying that the items were stolen.

