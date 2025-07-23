NEA warns of transboundary haze from Sumatra hotspots, but S’pore unaffected for now

Singapore unaffected by transboundary haze despite rise in Sumatra hotspots

Despite warnings from the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday (22 July), Singapore has not been impacted by transboundary haze.

NEA reported that while scattered hotspots have been detected in Sumatra and West Borneo, as well as a few isolated ones across the southern ASEAN region, the haze has not reached Singapore.

Hotspots are areas with intense heat, typically indicating forest or land fires.

In Sumatra, 79 and 65 hotspots were detected on 18 and 19 July respectively, mainly in Riau and South Sumatra — areas prone to recurrent forest fires.

These fires, often linked to land-clearing practices, have intensified due to the ongoing dry season, resulting in a rise in both hotspots and haze.

NEA anticipates the situation will worsen in fire-prone areas, especially where dry conditions persist, continuing the risk of transboundary haze.

Transboundary haze alert level raised to Level 2

The ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), based in Singapore, raised its alert level for transboundary haze from Level 1 to Level 2 on Saturday (19 July) following the detection of the 79 hotspots in Sumatra the previous day.

This indicates an increasing risk of haze in the region.

However, in response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), NEA stated that the situation should improve by the weekend, as wetter conditions are expected to help alleviate the regional haze.

Haze Task Force ready to act, should situation worsen

According to CNA, NEA explained that Singapore remains unaffected by transboundary haze due to prevailing winds blowing predominantly from the southeast over the country and its surrounding area.

While the situation may escalate at times, the risk of transboundary haze impacting Singapore will depend on changes in wind direction.

In the event that transboundary haze reaches Singapore, the government’s inter-agency Haze Task Force — chaired by NEA and comprising 28 government ministries and agencies — will activate the necessary steps to mitigate its impact.

NEA will implement tiered measures and provide guidance to the public as needed.

