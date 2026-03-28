Man in Thailand undergoes high-risk surgery after 7cm needle was found near his heart

Man went to high-risk surgery after needle was found near his heart

A 27-year-old man in Thailand underwent high-risk surgery after a 7cm needle was found embedded in his chest, near his heart.

Rescue workers rushed to a house in Buriram Province on 24 March upon receiving the man’s report.

According to Thairath, the man, Boonlert Sattaram (name transliterated from Thai), tried to ease the pain in his chest by drinking water, but it did not help.

Man suffers chest pain

Upon arrival, the rescuers found Mr Boonlert standing outside his house, walking slowly towards them while clutching his chest.

As they did not find any external wounds on the man, they brought him to Krasang Hospital.

After an X-ray, hospital staff found that he had a small, sharp object lodged near his heart.

The object was later identified as a needle measuring about 7cm.

It was a sewing needle on his bed

Mr Boonlert was then transferred to Buriram Hospital, where he underwent a complex and high-risk surgery.

His nephew said doctors informed their family of his critical condition and asked them to sign documents ahead of the surgery.

Based on initial findings, the needle in Mr Boonlert’s chest was a sewing needle he had left on his bed.

According to local reports, he collapsed onto the bed after work and accidentally pricked his chest in the process.

Meanwhile, Mr Boonlert’s neighbour claimed she heard the man crying out in pain for two hours before rescuers arrived.

However, she was unable to get up and assist as she was unwell.

Also read: Man in China lives with 12cm metal chopstick in his throat for 8 years due to fear of surgery

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Featured image adapted from Siamrath, Thairath.