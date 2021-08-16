Singapore Woman Seeks Advice After Neighbour Repeatedly Directs Phone At Bedroom

Our bedrooms are often regarded as sacred spaces where we can rest comfortably in private. However, things can be rather unsettling if you know someone may be watching you.

Such was one Kallang Bahru resident’s experience when she allegedly caught her neighbour directing their phone camera into her bedroom from their toilet window.

Although police arrived at the scene, they reportedly couldn’t take action due to a lack of evidence.

Desperate, the lady took to Facebook to ask for advice on the best way to resolve this unpleasant situation.

Phone camera allegedly directed at bedroom from neighbour’s toilet window

On Sunday (15 Aug), the OP shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group that she saw her next-door neighbour repeatedly directing their phone camera into her bedroom from their toilet window.

As her next-door neighbours are a man and a woman, she was unsure who was responsible.

The OP’s first reaction was to shout at her neighbours to stop peeping. However, she claimed that the neighbour only shifted their phone away for a moment before re-positioning it back.

Distressed, the OP notified her husband and called the police. Upon being approached by officers, the female resident from next door admitted that she had the intention to take photos of the OP.

However, police reportedly told her that they couldn’t take action as there weren’t any incriminating photos on the neighbour’s phone.

Photos of OP’s grandmother purportedly taken without consent

The OP also claimed that this was not the first time her neighbour has done such things in the post.

Apparently, her neighbour also admitted to taking a video of her grandmother without consent.

However, grandmother was unaware that such an action could be considered illegal, hence she did not pursue it.

Netizens provide advice on dealing with the situation

Feeling troubled by the outcome of her police report, the OP is now seeking advice from other netizens.

As there was a lack of evidence, many said it would be difficult for authorities to take action.

Several netizens asked the lady to take photos of her neighbour in action should they do so again.

Others also advised the lady to use curtains or window films that prevent outsiders from seeing the inside of the room.

Voyeurism is against the law

While we acknowledge the one-sided account of the story, such invasion of privacy, if true, is deeply concerning, as voyeurism is against the law.

Under Section 377BB(1) of the Penal Code, a person is guilty of voyeurism if they intentionally observe another person doing a private act without the latter’s consent, and knows or has reason to believe that the other person does not consent to being observed.

We hope the OP finds a way out of her problem soon by employing necessary deterrent methods.

