Man calls police on noisy neighbours who allegedly urinate in Tampines HDB corridor

Man calls police on noisy neighbours who allegedly urinate along HDB corridor

A man lodged a police report claiming his noisy neighbour had urinated along the corridor at Block 868 Tampines Street 83.

55-year-old Mr Wan (name transliterated from Chinese) told Shin Min Daily News that he had lived at the block for more than 10 years, but said the issues only started two months ago when new tenants moved into the adjacent unit.

He claimed the new tenants would slam the metal gate loudly, affecting his kids.

“They come in and out at different times, I can’t stand it, so I can only contact the landlord via WhatsApp, and the landlord said he would remind the tenants,” said Mr Wan.

Neighbours allegedly urinate along HDB corridor

Fast forward a month and the situation apparently did not improve.

As his son and daughter were taking their PSLE and A-Level exams respectively, Mr Wan contacted the landlord again.

He said the noise was affecting his kids’ studies as the tenants would take hour-long calls along the corridor while on loudspeaker.

What made matters worse for Mr Wan was that he allegedly found one of the tenants peeing along the corridor outside his house.

“Initially, I thought it was the upstairs neighbour watering the house, but when I checked the CCTV, I saw the tenant sneaking into the corridor to urinate,” he said.

For his family’s safety, he lodged a police report. Officers subsequently arrived and spoke to the tenant.

8 people allegedly staying in HDB unit

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, Viknesh — one of the tenants — said eight people were renting the unit.

“I rented the unit for half a year, and my roommates rented it for three months. This is our first time working in Singapore,” he stated.

He acknowledged receiving notices from the landlord about the neighbour’s noise complaints and said he would try to close the gate softly each time he went out.

The 26-year-old also said he’d remind his roommates to reduce their noise.

However, Viknesh said he did not know about the peeing incident and the police visits.

Landlord unaware about peeing incident

Meanwhile, the unit’s landlord said he had spoken to his tenants, who denied urinating in the corridor.

He also claimed to have briefed the tenants about the rules and instructed them not to disturb the neighbours.

He added that each time Mr Wan gives feedback, he would forward the complaints to the tenants.

However, he claim he wasn’t aware that one of his tenants had urintated along the corridor.

