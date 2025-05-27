Bird builds nest made of snake skin & real gold chain in M’sia garage

Bird builds nest made of snake skin & real gold chain, robbers proceed to steal jewellery

A man recently discovered that a bird had made a nest in his garage in Kedah, Malaysia. But besides twigs and human hair, the bird had also incorporated snake skin and a gold chain into its ‘luxury’ accommodation.

Recalling the incident, Facebook user Shah Rizal shared last Thursday (22 May) that he had noticed an object, seemingly hanging on a rope, in front of his garage before spotting the small bird constructing its nest.

Upon closer inspection, Mr Shah was surprised to find snake skin and a gold chain embedded in the structure.

Mr Shah said he wanted to find out if the gold was real, but did not want to damage the bird’s nest.

Without removing the jewellery from the structure, he carefully touched it and found it stamped with the number ‘916’, which denotes that it was made with 22-carat gold.

Robbers allegedly take gold chain & destroy nest

Mr Shah left the bird’s nest alone following the discovery and decided to wait until its chicks hatch before taking further action.

At the same time, he also posted about his discovery on social media with hopes of finding the owner of the gold chain.

To his surprise, his post blew up and gained 1.2 million views.

Unfortunately, the viral post also seemingly invited people with bad intentions.

One day, after being away from home for several hours, Mr Shah arrived to find the bird’s nest destroyed and the gold chain gone.

Bird repairs nest after ‘robbery’

According to Mr Shah, some netizens blamed him for the loss of the gold chain, saying he should not have posted about it

Others also questioned why he had not taken the gold himself before someone else could.

Mr Shah reiterated that he did not want to damage the bird’s nest nor take something that was not his, even if it would sell for a substantial price.

Fortunately, the bird is repairing its damaged nest, which still houses its babies, Mr Shah revealed.

Also read: S’pore kampong chicken lays nest of eggs, keeps warm using aircon compressor

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shah Rizal on Facebook.