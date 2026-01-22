Netizens praise WP decision to turn down new LO nomination, many ready to move on from issue

WP gets support from RDU chief & netizens after not nominating new LO

On 21 Jan, the Workers’ Party (WP) declined nominating another Member of Parliament (MP) to fill the Leader of the Opposition (LO) post.

Netizens mostly supported the decision, while others expressed annoyance at the entire debacle.

A day after a Parliament debate, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong removed WP chief Pritam Singh from his LO role on 15 Jan.

He then asked the WP to nominate an MP to take over the post.

Netizens & RDU chief praise WP decision to turn down LO nomination

The WP had since declined the invitation, citing “established processes for electing our leadership“.

They also pointed out that, as the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament, Mr Singh is the “only tenable candidate” for the position.

Netizens praised the decision, calling it the “right choice”, and some further took issue with the nature of the LO role as a discretionary appointment.

One netizen went so far as to say that the position should be vacant until it is “institutionalised”.

They explained that otherwise, the role will simply be under the control of the PM, who can give and take it back at will.

“Props to WP,” said another netizen, who similarly observed that the LO can be hired and fired at any time.

While many online have been vocal about their support, others have also questioned the move.

One Facebook user in particular called the decision “short-sighted”.

“Leaving the role vacant forfeits a crucial opportunity to groom future leaders,” wrote the netizen.

“In a democracy, the mandate is about representing the people, not stepping back from responsibility.”

For Red Dot United (RDU) chief Ravi Philemon, the refusal was welcomed as a “principled decision”.

“By refusing to nominate a replacement, WP has refused to play along with the idea that the Prime Minister can fire one LO and simply appoint another,” Mr Philemon wrote.

He argued that the next step should be to insist on making the LO post anchored in law and thus in the hands of voters, not the PM.

Netizens ready to move on from LO issue

Later on 21 Jan, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated that the government accepted the decision.

The role will remain vacant until the WP is ready to nominate a candidate.

It additionally stated that in other jurisdictions, MPs convicted of crimes involving dishonesty would ordinarily have resigned, but Mr Singh has not.

One Reddit user reacted with an eye roll emoji at the news.

“Can we get back to making cost of living better for us peasants?” they wrote.

Others echoed the sentiment, saying they could move on from the entire issue now.

Former NMP says both parties did the right things

Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng opined that both the People’s Action Party (PAP) and WP “did the right thing”.

Mr Cheng previously argued that the ruling party should not control LO appointment.

“The PAP has always styled itself as the incorruptible party with integrity,” he said, thus taking lying seriously.

Mr Cheng asserted that they led by example, which resulted in a largely clean government and society.

Meanwhile, he noted that the WP voters did not care about Mr Singh’s conviction, and so the opposition party played their cards well.

“Every time WP stands up to speak in Parliament this term, people will be reminded of this act of defiance.”

