Niama Hotpot Goes Viral On Facebook Even Before Opening Thanks To Punny Name

The words that usually follow the Hokkien phrase “niama” – which translates to “your mother” – isn’t always the friendliest.

Read the subtitles out loud

So when an unexpected pairing of the words “hotpot” and “niama” came about, netizens instantly took nice.

Niama Hotpot, an up-and-coming steamboat restaurant in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, recently went viral even before serving their first customer.

Niama Hotpot pays tribute to everyone’s mothers

Steamboat is a dish loved by most, but when the restaurant’s name pays tribute to everyone’s beloved mothers, it’s literally impossible to hate.

It seems the restaurant will also be decorated with banners featuring well wishes from everyone’s mothers.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the hotpot restaurant has yet to open officially.

A preview of the restaurant’s premises seems to suggest that the eatery will be decorated with a retro theme in mind.

A hiring notice can be seen hanging outside its premises with the words “opening soon”, similar to this posted online.

Not sure if there’s will be special promotions when customers bring their mothers along — we guess only time will tell.

May open on 1 Dec, but check Facebook page for updates

If you happen to be reading this article from Malaysia and plan on visiting our mothers’ favourite restaurant as soon as it opens, here are the deets:

Niama Hotpot 您阿嬷火锅

Address: 32A, Jalan PJU 1/43, Aman Suria, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Though not official, folks managing the restaurant’s Facebook page hint that they could open on 1 Dec, which is roughly a week and a half away.

niamaaaa, my dad didn’t tell me. Should be 1/12

Do keep your eyes peeled for the latest update on Niama Hotpot’s official Facebook page here.

Must-visit when we travel to Malaysia with our mothers

Punny restaurant names like Niama Hotpot never fail to make our day.

We hope their food matches up to the level of humour they’ve come up with for their stall’s name.

For us in Singapore, we guess we can only bookmark the restaurant and patronise them when we next visit Malaysia with our mothers after Covid-19 travel restrictions are lifted.

