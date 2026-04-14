MINDEF announces refreshed medical classification system to allow for wider deployment, to take effect from June

New NS medical classification system from June will allow over 1,200 servicemen to take on wider roles

Singapore will roll out a refreshed National Service (NS) medical classification system from June 2026, aimed at better matching servicemen to roles based on their medical fitness.

The update was announced by Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing during a visit to the Medical Classification Centre at the Central Manpower Base on 13 April.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the changes are meant to align with the evolving operational needs of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home Team.

More precise assessments beyond current PES system

Currently, servicemen are assigned a Physical Employment Standard (PES) grade — ranging from A to F — based on their medical fitness.

The system, which has been in place since the 1970s, determines the type of training and roles each serviceman can take on.

Under the refreshed system, assessments will be more precise, taking into account advancements in medical knowledge and capabilities.

Under the refreshed scheme, pre-enlistees will now receive three sets of information on their medical fitness.

This includes information on their NS eligibility, medical exemptions, and whether they qualify for an eight-week service reduction.

Pre-enlistees will also be allocated into three Basic Military Training (BMT) programmes based on their medical screening results.

Around 1,200 servicemen to benefit annually

With the new system, about 1,200 servicemen each year will be eligible for vocations they would not have qualified for previously.

For instance, individuals who have fully recovered from injuries such as ACL tears may now be allowed to participate in activities like the Standard Obstacle Course (SOC), which could open up more deployment opportunities.

The move gives servicemen more opportunities to “pursue and fulfil their aspirations in NS”, said MINDEF and MHA.

“This system will allow our servicemen to make better contributions”, Mr Chan said.

He added that the updated system was developed with input from medical specialists beyond the SAF.

He said that time was taken to ensure that the system is robust and does not compromise the safety of servicemen.

First cohort from mid-2026

Pre-enlistees undergoing medical screening from end-June 2026 will be assessed under the new system.

Those enlisting in the SAF from Oct 2027 and the Home Team from Nov 2027 will form the first batch under the updated classification.

Existing full-time national servicemen and operationally ready NSmen will not be affected and will continue under the current PES system.

Despite the changes, MINDEF and MHA emphasised that safety will not be compromised.

Servicemen will still follow established medical exemption guidelines. Commanders will also receive clear instructions on what activities each individual can safely perform.

Furthermore, all pre-enlistees will continue to be assigned to basic training programmes across the SAF, Singapore Civil Defence Force, and Singapore Police Force.

Authorities added that more details on the refreshed system will be shared as implementation progresses.

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Featured image adapted from MINDEF.