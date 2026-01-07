19-year-old NSF wins The Kallang Pass, attending at least 3 concerts in January 2026

How 19-year-old Singaporean Thevin Ong stumbled into becoming the winner of The Kallang Pass

When 19-year-old full-time National Serviceman (NSF) Thevin Ong arrived at The Kallang on 31 Dec 2025, he had just one task in mind. To deliver a power bank to his friend Elyana, who was there to enjoy the Countdown 2026 fireworks.

With no other firm plans or expectations for the night, he wanted to leave after finishing the errand. But with a little encouragement from Elyana, he decided to stay on and see out the event with her.

It turned out to be a life-changing decision. Against all odds, Thevin walked away with the prize of a lifetime. The ultra-coveted The Kallang Pass, which grants him access to almost every ticketed event and concert at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium throughout 2026.

‘I was shocked and didn’t believe it was real’

The idea to join The Kallang Pass giveaway had come earlier, when Elyana sent Thevin a TikTok video about it and helped sign him up.

On the night of New Year’s Eve, she dropped off their participation slips at the box near the rock climbing wall in Kallang Wave Mall while waiting for the fireworks to begin.

Thevin initially planned to head straight home after delivering the power bank. He lingered with nothing else on his schedule. And soaked in the energy of the crowd and the festive atmosphere.

What followed was Countdown to 2026 @ The Kallang, a vibrant celebration that drew large crowds to the precinct.

For Thevin, the highlight was the fireworks, which unfolded over four chapters and ran for a total of 35 minutes, making it the longest fireworks display in Singapore for 2025.

The night-sky spectacle was dazzling. However, nothing compared to the moment his name was announced as the inaugural winner of The Kallang Pass.

“I was shocked and didn’t believe it was real,” he told MS News.

More than the surprise itself, he was excited by what the win meant: the chance to bring Elyana to concerts she had been eagerly looking forward to in the new year. After all, it was her nudge to sign up that set everything in motion.

Catches Super Junior on 3 Jan, plans to attend more K-pop concerts in January

Still riding on the excitement of the night, Thevin made his first request with the pass almost immediately.

Impressed by legendary K-pop group Super Junior’s performance at Countdown 2026, he asked for tickets to their concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 3 Jan, marking his first official event as a proud The Kallang Pass holder.

“The atmosphere was electric. The crowd and the artistes fed off each other’s energy, and it made the whole performance incredibly memorable,” he gushed.

January is already shaping up to be a packed month for Thevin. After Super Junior, he is set to attend more K-pop concerts by Tomorrow X Together and RIIZE, clocking at least three live shows in a single month — all with Elyana firmly pencilled in, of course.

He is also particularly excited about the chance to catch Taiwanese crooner Eric Chou and American pop-rock band OneRepublic, two of the acts he most wants to see live.

While he has attended concerts at The Kallang before, including Blackpink and Bruno Mars, the pass has opened up a new way for him to experience live music more frequently.

“If I could, I would attend all the concerts that are happening at The Kallang,” he added.

However, for Thevin, The Kallang has always been about more than concerts.

Some of his favourite memories include playing basketball at the OCBC Arena. Before an injury put things on pause, he was on the court weekly. The precinct was part of his regular routine rather than a special-occasion destination.

It’s also why major sporting events such as the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup are firmly on his radar. He will likely be cheering from the stands.

More chances to win The Kallang Pass

Congratulating Thevin on his win, a spokesperson from The Kallang Group said Countdown 2026 @ The Kallang marked their first major event since the launch of their new brand identity.

This new identity reaffirms their commitment to curating distinctive experiences that capture the precinct’s vibrancy and energy.

“The introduction of The Kallang Pass marks an exciting first step in bringing this vision to life, and will be a highlight of our annual countdown celebrations,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the pass will return in future editions, giving more people the chance to walk away with the coveted prize.

As The Kallang moves into 2026, visitors can look forward to a year of experiences across sports, music, and community events. They can learn a new sport, sing along with their favourite artistes, or cheer on teams at major competitions.

Featured image courtesy of The Kallang Group.