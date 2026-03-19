‘That’s not how acronyms work’: Netizens amused by NTU’s random capitalisation to spell ‘ALIVE’

Singapore netizens joke about bad acronyms after spotting ‘random’ capitalisation by NTU

Everybody knows how acronyms work, except, apparently, the Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Netizens were tickled after its Games for Health Innovations Centre somehow ended up with the acronym “ALIVE”.

On 16 March, Threads user @kelvin4pres quipped: “I love you NTU, thanks for giving me an education and now a job, but that’s not how acronyms work.”

They shared a screenshot from an NTU webpage showing the Games for Health Innovations Centre, a collaboration focused on using games in healthcare.

Naturally, most people would assume the acronym is something straightforward like “GHIC”.

Instead, NTU appeared to get creative, capitalising letters at random to stylise it as “gAmes for HeaLth InnoVations CentrE (ALIVE)”.

‘Acronyms are hard’: Redditors poke fun at NTU’s random capitalisation

A user later reposted the image on the r/Singapore subreddit with the title: “Acronyms are hard.”

Several commenters joked that it resembled those online sentences with random capitalisation used to signal sarcasm or mockery.

Others noticed something even stranger: based on the capitalisation of the letters H and C, the acronym doesn’t actually spell “ALIVE”, reading closer to “AHLIVCE”.

The ‘correct’ letters are capitalised in the About Us section, although NTU presents it as “gAmes for heaLthInnoVationscEntre”, sacrificing spaces in pursuit of the preferred acronym.

Not the only ‘creative’ acronym out there

One Redditor pointed out that randomly choosing letters to form a nice acronym isn’t exactly uncommon.

Another shared what they called a “monstrosity”: the Singapore-French programme DesCartes, derived from “intelligent modelling for DEciSion making in CriticAl uRban sysTEmS”, apparently bent on referencing French philosopher René Descartes.

The Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) MATADOR was also brought up, short for “Man-portable, Anti-Tank, Anti-DOoR”.

Thankfully, terrible acronyms aren’t a Singapore-exclusive phenomenon.

One United Kingdom (UK) study titled ADVANCE stood for “ArmeD serVices trAuma rehabiliatioN outComE study”.

Was “ASTROS” really so unappealing?

Also read: Uncovering the hidden stories of the most ‘random’ street names in S’pore

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Featured image adapted from Nanyang Technological University.