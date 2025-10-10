NUS retains 17th spot, NTU slips from 30th to 31st in World University Rankings

NUS & NTU place 17th & 31st globally in higher education rankings

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have once again secured their places among the world’s top institutions, ranking 17th and 31st respectively in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026.

The annual ranking, which assesses 2,191 institutions across 115 countries and territories, evaluates universities based on teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement, and international outlook.

NUS maintains strong global standing, NTU sees slight dip after years of progress

NUS retained its 17th-place position from last year, continuing a six-year upward trend that underscores its growing global reputation.

In an Instagram post, the university attributed its sustained success to the “collective strength and dedication” of its faculty, staff, students, and alumni, as well as collaborations with global partners.

It added that NUS remains focused on nurturing graduates with “enduring capabilities” and advancing innovative research with real-world impact.

Meanwhile, NTU, which has also seen steady improvement over the years, slipped one spot from 30th to 31st in this year’s rankings.

Teaching remains lowest-scoring pillar

Both universities achieved comparable scores across most metrics in the past five years.

However, “teaching”, which reflects the learning environment through measures such as teaching reputation and student–staff ratio, remains their lowest-scoring category.

NUS scored 78.6 in this category, while its other indicators ranged between 92 and 100.

NTU, on the other hand, recorded 65.8 for teaching, compared to scores of 78 to 100 in the remaining pillars.

