14-Year-Old S’porean Wins Taekwondo Event At Olympic Esports Week 2023, Is First Local Champion

Nigel Tan Wins Taekwondo Event At Olympic Esports Week, Becomes Singapore’s First Champion

Singapore has often done well in international sporting events — from the SEA Games to the Paralympic Games, our athletes never fail to clinch medal after medal.

As it turns out, we excel in virtual sports too.

Last week, the Lion City played host to the inaugural Olympic Esports Week from 22 to 25 June.

On the final day of the event, 14-year-old Nigel Tan took home a gold medal in the Taekwondo event.

This makes him Singapore’s very first Olympic Esports Series champ.

Taekwondo event has all-Singaporean final

While the entire Olympic Esports Week was extremely exciting, the highlight for Singaporeans was undoubtedly the virtual Taekwondo event.

The live finals were held on Sunday (25 June) at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, with Mr Tan and Natalie Tor — both Singaporeans — competing for the crown.

After a thrilling match, Mr Tan ended up defeating his opponent, winning 2-1 in their final battle.

This makes the teen the first Singaporean to clinch a gold medal at the Olympic Esports Week.

Tough but good battle for Nigel

According to a press release, Mr Tan said that it was a “tough” and “tiring” but “good fight”.

He did not forget to mention Ms Tor and third-place winner Wu Jingyu, both of whom he felt did “super well”.

Mr Tan also shared his surprise upon seeing the incredible support at the finals.

“I knew there was going to be a big crowd, but I didn’t think it was going to be … packed to the brim,” he admitted.

Inaugural Olympic Esports Week 2023 was a major success

The Olympic Esports Week was created by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Sport Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

Aside from the live finals, the event showcased the best of virtual sports with technology exhibitions, show matches, and a forum where industry leaders joined panel discussions.

Over the four days of the festival, more than 20,000 people visited to show support for their country’s athletes.

Many also participated in the free-to-play zones, showing a deep interest in virtual sports.

“The success of the first edition of the Olympic Esports Week marks another milestone in our sporting history,” said a spokesperson from the Olympic Esports Week 2023 local organising committee.

“We are excited for the possibilities and new frontiers that [are] installed for the esports arena.”

A huge congratulations to Mr Tan and all the other winners. We look forward to seeing what’s in store at the next Olympic Esports games.

Featured image courtesy of the International Olympic Committee.

