S’pore Swimmer Quah Ting Wen Crowned Best Athlete Of Cambodia SEA Games 2023

Quah Ting Wen Is The 32nd SEA Games’ Best Athlete

Quah Ting Wen has done Singapore proud again, this time winning the best athlete award at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Wednesday (17 May).

The other athlete to receive the award this year is Cambodian vovinam exponent Pal Chhor Raksmey.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Tea Banh presented the award to the Singaporean swimmer at the closing ceremony of the SEA Games, held at the Morodok Techo National Stadium.

Quah’s performance at this year’s SEA Games was nothing short of impressive, as she managed to clinch six gold medals and two silver medals.

Another notable achievement for a Quah sibling

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Quah is “extremely honoured and proud” to have received the award.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have done well for Singapore and my sport,” the 30-year-old athlete said in a statement.

She referenced her brother Quah Zheng Wen receiving the award back in 2019, and her sister Quah Jing Wen winning the most medals at the SEA Games last year in Hanoi.

Hence, to her, this is a nice way to complete the circle.

Quah Ting Wen dominated the Games alongside siblings

Just last week, the Quah siblings swept through the games. They won the first mixed 4x100m medley relay event at the games alongside Nicholas Mahabir on 9 May.

Individually, Quah Zheng Wen came in first for the men’s 100m butterfly. The Quah sisters also clinched the top two spots in the women’s 100m butterfly.

One of Quah Ting Wen’s gold medals came with the 4x100m freestyle relay. Along with her sister, Nur Marina Chan, and Amanda Lim, the team won Singapore’s 1,000th SEA Games gold medal.

CNA noted that another gold medal followed at the women’s 4x100m medley relay. For that event, the Quah sisters represented Singapore with Faith Khoo and Letitia Sim.

The quartet also managed to set a Games record of 4:06.97. This feat brought Quah Ting Wen to her 60th SEA Games medal of her career.

Though she has been blazing trails in the swimming scene for a while now, we’re glad to see that Ting Wen is continuing to excel in the sport. Hopefully, she’ll do well in the future events too. We sincerely congratulate her on her achievement and wish her the very best.

