M’sian Woman With 1 Limb Sells Doughnuts To Support Family, Learned Baking From Online Tutorials

Malaysian Woman With 1 Limb Supports Family With Doughnuts She Learned To Bake Online

The internet has opened up numerous ways to learn something new, be it a skill, language or the latest viral dance trend.

For some, it has even become a launching pad for their careers, especially for those starting their own businesses.

Despite having only one limb, a Malaysian woman was able to start a doughnut business after learning to bake them online.

Determined to perfect her doughnuts, she spent nearly eight months practising her recipe by viewing YouTube tutorials.

Woman with 1 limb earns S$30 a day selling doughnuts

The enterprising woman, Zaitun Ibrahim, told Bernama that she started making doughnuts to support herself, her husband, and their 17-year-old daughter.

As she could not afford baking lessons, she turned to YouTube as her ‘teacher’ instead.

Ms Zaitun, who lost both her legs and left arm at birth from a fever, spent close to eight months viewing online tutorials to achieve soft, fluffy doughnuts.

Today, the 35-year-old earns an average of S$30 (RM100) a day selling her baked goods at a recreation centre in Ipoh, Perak.

Accompanied by her husband, she usually arrives as early as 5am to sell her doughnuts, which cost S$1.50 (RM5) for a set of three.

The doughnuts are available in a variety of flavours, including strawberry, chocolate, and banana.

Woman does not have IC due to non-Malaysian parents

Ms Zaitun’s disability is not the only tough blow that life has dealt her.

Her father abandoned her and her siblings at a young age, and she does not hold a MyKad (Malaysian identity card).

Her parents, who are Thai nationals, did not register her birth. This has prevented Ms Zaitun from accessing various privileges reserved for Malaysian citizens.

For starters, she is unable to apply for special needs aid or incentives from the Department of Social Welfare.

She is also barred from receiving treatment at government hospitals. As a result, she can only rely on pharmacies for her medical needs as private clinics are too expensive.

Setbacks have only made woman more determined

Despite the challenges she’s faced so far, Ms Zaitun does not see them as obstacles in her life.

On the contrary, they have motivated her to improve her family’s welfare through a host of other businesses like selling woven baskets, kueh, and flowers.

That said, it pains her that she cannot develop her businesses further due to the lack of a MyKad.

She hopes that the relevant authorities can help her so that she may secure a better future for herself and her family.

A persevering spirit can overcome anything

Ms Zaitun’s story proves that having the right spirit and attitude is key to making things happen.

One can have all the resources and abilities in the world, but they mean nothing without initiative and drive.

With a MyKad, one can only imagine how much further someone as hardworking as Ms Zaitun can go.

Here’s hoping her story reaches the right people so that she can finally be awarded her long-overdue citizenship.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bernama.