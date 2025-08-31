Ong Ye Kung answers why government bans vapes but not cigarettes, says vapes are more harmful

Ong Ye Kung says vapes are more harmful than cigarettes, affirms government was right to ban them

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung compared vapes negatively to cigarettes when comparing the two yesterday (30 Aug) at an event in Sembawang.

This was in response to Singaporeans bringing up the fact that the government banned vapes from the start while keeping cigarettes legal, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

Vapes allegedly contain equivalent nicotine of 4 packets of cigarettes

Mr Ong stated that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had performed tests and found that a single vape pod could contain as much nicotine as four packets of cigarettes.

As such, he disagreed with the perception of vapes being safer than cigarettes.

Mr Ong additionally claimed that some smokers would stop after finishing a cigarette stick. On the other hand, a vape pod could last one or two days for a user.

He also noted that cigarettes have been a social habit for much longer, making a cigarette ban unrealistic.

Mr Ong claimed that in a hypothetical world where cigarettes were only being introduced now, Singapore would ban them just like vapes.

Government worried that vapes could be delivery device for drugs

Recently, vapes became a larger issue in the public eye due to the presence of drugs like etomidate in Kpods.

“It has always been our worry that vapes [could] become a delivery device for something more serious,” Mr Ong said.

He pointed to cannabis vapes overseas as one such example, but stated that Singapore did not have this issue due to the ban on vapes and legal restrictions on cannabis.

Mr Ong acknowledged that the government’s handling of individual cases regarding Kpods was “not ideal” because it was a novel situation.

However, he said they acted as fast as they could in creating the relevant protocols regarding the issue.

Mr Ong says Singapore made correct decision in banning vapes

“Once you allow vaping from the outset, it’s not easy to turn back the clock,” Mr Ong said, pointing to other countries such as Australia or Malaysia, where vaping is legal.

As such, he affirmed that Singapore was right to ban it from the start.

Furthermore, the Health Minister stated that young people who don’t smoke are picking up vaping.

He used this as a counterpoint to those claiming vapes act as a way for people to kick the smoking habit.

