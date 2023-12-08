Commuter Who Tried Opening MRT Train Doors In Viral Video Charged With Public Nuisance & Assault

Commuter Charged With Public Nuisance For Pulling Open MRT Train Doors

The commuter who was seen attempting to pry open the doors of an MRT train in a viral video has been handed two charges of being a public nuisance.

She has also been charged with one count of assault for allegedly kicking a man at Ang Mo Kio station.

The accused was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for a medical examination and will return to court on 21 Dec.

According to The Straits Times (ST), 47-year-old Vanessa Wang Zi Qi is accused of causing annoyance by forcing open the doors of an MRT train carriage at Braddell station on 27 Nov.

The accused committed a similar offence on 29 Nov when she opened the MRT train doors at Ang Mo Kio station.

A video shows her trying to do so while the train is moving, prompting alarmed shouts from other commuters.

Charge sheets also state that Wang kicked a man’s leg at the same station that day, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

On Thursday (7 Dec), she received two charges of public nuisance and one of voluntarily causing hurt.

The accused was identified as male in court documents although she repeatedly referred to herself as a woman in her interview with Shin Min Daily News.

She also told the paper that she was trying to test if the doors were safe.

The district court ordered Wang to be remanded at IMH for a medical examination. She will be back in court on 21 Dec.

Faces up to 3 years’ jail for assault charge

SMRT president Lam Sheau Kai previously told ST that station staff were alerted to the 29 Nov incident at about 1pm.

Wang was also said to be uncooperative and even became aggressive at one point.

The transport operator confirmed that it was assisting police with investigations.

If found guilty of public nuisance, Wang could get up to three months’ jail, fined up to S$2,000, or both.

A conviction for voluntarily causing hurt carries a harsher punishment — up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and @dennisteodt on TikTok.


