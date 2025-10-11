Otters ‘scream in distress’ after one is killed in alleged hit-and-run along AYE

Driver buries otter along AYE after it allegedly dies from hit-and-run

An otter died after an alleged hit-and-run along Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

A driver moved the dying otter to the side of the road, allowing its family to spend a few final moments with it.

After the otter took its last breath, the driver gently buried it.

Driver stops car after noticing otter lying in middle of expressway

Dashcam footage of the encounter was posted on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page on Friday (10 Oct).

As the camcar approached the romp, five otters ran to the road divider before hiding in the bushes.

However, one otter remained in the middle lane of the expressway.

In his caption, the original poster (OP) shared that his “heart sank” when he realised the animal was a victim of an alleged hit-and-run.

After informing his passenger, the OP exited the car to check on the injured otter, which was “writhing in pain” and bleeding.

Meanwhile, the rest of the otters remained by the roadside, “pacing frantically and screaming in distress.”

Buried dead otter along side of expressway

The OP later carried the injured otter to the other side of the expressway and laid it down on the grass.

By that point, the wounded animal was already on its “last breath”.

Afterwards, the OP backed away to give the rest of the otters space to “spend some time with… their deceased member”.

Sure enough, the otters emerged from the bushes and scurried across the road.

When the surviving family left the scene, the OP buried the dead animal under a tree.

“May you go on to a good rebirth,” the OP wrote, also thanking the drivers of two cars who helped block the traffic while he brought the injured otter to the side of the road.

Smooth-coated otter was dead when NParks officers arrived

In response to MS News‘ queries, Mr How Choon Beng, group director of wildlife management at the National Parks Board (NParks), said the agency was alerted to the incident at about 10am on Friday (10 Oct).

The smooth-coated otter was found dead when NParks officers arrived at the site. The carcass was later removed and sent to Mandai Wildlife Group for post-mortem examinations.

The NParks spokesperson took the opportunity to urge motorists to be alert to animal crossings when driving along roads flanked by forested areas.

NParks also reminded members of the public not to handle injured wild animals. They may contact the agency’s 24-hour animal response centre at 1800-476-1600 instead.

