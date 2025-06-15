Pair of owls spotted sunbathing on patch of rocks in Seletar, stare at cameraman trying to film

Owls sunbathe on patch of gravel in Seletar daily, nearby shopowner sees it as good luck

In a quirky daily routine that’s charmed locals and netizens alike, a pair of owls have been spotted sunbathing on a patch of gravel in Seletar. The pair looked seemingly unbothered and even shot glares at one curious cameraman who tried to film them.

The adorable moment was captured by Mr Nathan Yong, a furniture designer who had just moved into the area and opened his new studio, Nathan Home, at 8 Baker Street.

Owls lie spread out on gravel, soaking in the sun

The now-viral video, taken on the late morning of 4 June, shows the two owls lounging with their wings outstretched on a patch of white gravel behind Mr Yong’s studio.

“It seems like they’re enjoying the heat from my gravel. Drying their wet feathers, perhaps,” Mr Yong told MS News.

He and several photographers captured the scene on their cameras.

One of the owls promptly turned to stare straight at him, holding the “glare” for quite a while.

One netizen joked that it just wanted privacy as it sunbathed.

Meanwhile, the second owl kept a protective watch, swivelling its head nearly 180 degrees to check on its sunbathing buddy.

Owner of nearby studio takes owls as sign of good luck

Mr Yong told MS News that the owls didn’t seem perturbed by the excited crowd.

According to him, the owls have made it a near-daily routine, showing up between 10am and 12pm ever since he laid the gravel.

“They seem to enjoy the heat from the gravel we had laid,” Mr Yong said.

He explained that he had seen them in the nearby trees many times, but they began their daily routine ever since he put up the gravel patch.

“I take it as a sign [of] good luck,” He added with a laugh, calling them the “lion dance” for the opening of his shop.

Featured image adapted from Nathan Yong on Facebook.