Group of 5 asks MP about Palestine at Nee Soon Meet-The-People session, 1 was a resident

At a Meet-The-People session (MPS) in Nee Soon earlier this week, a group of five people requested to discuss Palestine.

One of them was her resident, said Ms Lee Hui Ying, an MP for Nee Soon GRC.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (23 Dec), Ms Lee said this happened at her (MPS) the night before (22 Dec).

Among those who came was a group of five, which appeared to comprise two young men and three young women.

But only one of them was a resident at Nee Soon South, which is her division.

They wanted to discuss Palestine, she added.

Ms Lee said a total of 35 residents came to her MPS that night.

As there were “many other residents waiting”, she asked the group to give her their contact details.

This is so that arrangements would be made to discuss Palestine with them later.

However, the four non-Nee Soon South residents did not want to leave their details, she noted, adding:

They said they will reach out to their own MPs instead.

Ms Lee continued to meet other residents, she added.

In March, two women accosted Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam at an MPS in Nee Soon, asking to discuss the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

A commotion ensued after it was established that they were not his residents, with the minister accused of lying when he said MPS was for residents.

Mr Shanmugam, who is an MP for the Chong Pang division of Nee Soon GRC, pointed out that residents had come for the MPS as they had real issues and admonished the women for disrupting the MPS.

He later said on Facebook that while people may feel strongly about some issues, “MPS is not a protest venue”.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hui Ying on Facebook.