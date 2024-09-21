Panda attacks zookeeper in China, chases & bites her in front of visitors

Panda in China pins down zookeeper & bites her

Despite their adorable look, pandas are still wild animals and can get aggressive.

In one reported incident in China, a panda suddenly attacked a zookeeper in front of visitors.

On Thursday (19 Sept), a female zookeeper at Chongqing Zoo noticed a panda trying to enter a restricted passageway near its enclosure, so she forcefully closed a metal door to prevent it from getting through.

However, as the door bounced back, the panda kept trying to enter, prompting the zookeeper to repeat her actions.

As she turned to attend to other tasks, the panda, Ding Ding, suddenly started chasing her, knocking her to the ground, and biting her, as shown in a video on Douyin.

The attack terrified many visitors who witnessed the scene, causing them to scream in shock.

Crying out, the employee tried to fight off the animal, but it climbed on top of her, overpowering her with its weight and size.

Luckily, she eventually managed to push the panda away with her kicks and ran away while it was distracted.

Employee receives medical attention at hospital

A Chongqing Zoo spokesperson said that both the zookeeper and the panda were assessed after the incident.

According to media outlet Newsflare, the female zookeeper did not sustain any serious injuries and received timely medical attention at a hospital.

As for Ding Ding, its behaviour returned to normal, and there were no changes in its eating habits or activities.

The zoo has promised to implement safety measures to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Experts explain that pandas often become aggressive when they feel scared or threatened.

Featured image adapted from @爱你么么哒 on Douyin.