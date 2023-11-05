Flock Of Wild Parakeets Spotted In Choa Chu Kang, Camouflaged Animals Mesmerise Netizens

Parakeets Spotted In Choa Chu Kang HDB Estate

In the midst of the hustle and bustle of city life in Singapore, it is easy to forget the beauty of the nature that surrounds us.

Recently, a man spotted a flock of wild parakeets chilling amongst some trees at an HDB estate in Choa Chu Kang.

He then took to social media to share some photos and videos of his delightful encounter.

Not only do the birds add some liveliness to the neighbourhood, but their vibrant colours seem to captivate netizens as well.

Parakeets perching & chirping on trees in Choa Chu Kang

On Friday (3 Nov), the man shared a photo of the birds on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page.

It shows seven of the small parrots perched among the foliage of a tree in an HDB estate.

In the captions, the man explained that these are red-breasted parakeets that he came across in Choa Chu Kang.

Then, on Saturday (4 Nov), he uploaded another picture showing the aviary in the area.

This time, he captured dozens of parakeets on one section of a tree.

The OP also uploaded a video of the countless birds in the tree, filling the air with their lively chirps.

Parakeets capture attention of Facebook Users

Most of the Facebook users who came across these posts expressed wonderment at these enchanting creatures.

They noted how beautiful these creatures are, like this user.

There was also one person who suggested that there should be a special place called “Parrot Lane” in Choa Chu Kang due to their prevalence there.

However, the parakeets’ camouflage seems to also have thrown some people off.

Instead of focusing on the birds, one user paid attention to the people in the background instead.

The misalignment of a car in the background caught this user’s eye before they realised the birds were there as well.

Though nature is a wonderful sight, sometimes we can’t help but notice man and man-made objects while admiring them, it seems.

