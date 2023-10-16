Parent Criticises RWS LlaoLlao Staff For Charging S$0.80 For Extra Cup To Separate Toppings

Singaporean Parent Criticises LlaoLlao For Cup Surcharge & Refusing To Separate Toppings

Desserts are one of the highlights of a family outing, especially when one has young children with a sweet tooth.

However, one family’s outing to the LlaoLlao outlet at Resorts World Sentosa turned sour when the customer’s requests were not met.

In a post shared online, the parent said they had asked the LlaoLlao staff to separate their son’s yoghurt toppings to keep their son from spilling the fruits.

The staff allegedly refused, so the parent requested an extra cup to store the toppings instead.

To their surprise, the staff charged them S$0.80 for the cup, leaving the parent furious.

Parent alleges LlaoLlao did not inform them of cup surcharge beforehand

The parent recounted the incident in an Instagram post shared with @sgfollowsall yesterday (15 Oct).

While visiting Resorts World Sentosa, they stopped by a LlaoLlao outlet with their three-year-old son for frozen yoghurt.

Upon purchasing a medium-sized yoghurt, the parent asked the staff to separate the watermelon and mini cookie toppings.

The reason for this was to prevent their young son from spilling the fruits whenever they scooped the yoghurt.

According to the OP, the staff immediately rejected their request, saying they don’t do such things.

After that, the parent asked for a small cup to separate the toppings from the yoghurt.

The staff then charged the OP S$0.80 for the cup, which made the latter unhappy, especially since they were reportedly not told of the price beforehand.

Parent’s complaint receives backlash from Singaporeans

Although the OP may have initially intended to highlight a case of poor customer service, they received severe backlash from commenters instead.

One commenter said there was something wrong with the OP and not LlaoLlao, as they had implied.

They reasoned that the cup surcharge is akin to the standard fee of S$0.30 to S$0.50 for taking away food in a Tupperware container.

Furthermore, the commenter said the parent should teach their son how to eat the yoghurt with toppings in the same cup, since they are already letting him eat it on his own.

Alternatively, the OP could just feed him, the commenter said.

Another commenter had the same thought as they asked why the parent would let a three-year-old eat yoghurt by himself.

They also pointed out that the parent could be more accommodating by bringing their own bowl or Tupperware out to separate the toppings instead, knowing that the child would make a mess.

They then called the parent out for their ‘entitlement’.

Meanwhile, one follower criticised the parent for coddling their child, saying they should teach their child how to eat the yoghurt properly.

If their child drops it, they can learn from it. They then lamented the state of children today, calling them ‘strawberries’ due to overprotective parenting.

Lastly, one kept their response brief and biting, reiterating the LlaoLlao’s staff stance that they do not do such things.

