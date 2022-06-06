LTA Officers Allegedly Disallow Parking On Sembawang Landed Estate Road, Resident Asks Where Else

Landed Estate Road Parking Not Allowed Due To Single Continuous White Line In The Centre

Now that more Singaporeans are going out, finding a parking space might be difficult.

However, for some residents living in a landed property estate in Sembawang, such a problem arises even when they come home.

Officers from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) allegedly fined them for parking along the small road outside their houses, saying it’s not allowed.

This led a resident to ask: Where else can they park?

2 officers walk around estate

The incident was recorded in a TikTok video posted on Sunday (5 Jun), which captured the tense scene.

In the video, two officers were seen walking around a residential estate.

A few people who’re possibly residents can also be seen standing on the road, looking frustratedly at the officers.

A road sign is briefly seen, identifying the road as Penaga Place — located in a residential estate off Sembawang Road and opposite Sembawang Park.

Officers allegedly disallow landed estate road parking

According to the OP, the LTA had asked the whole neighbourhood to “park somewhere else”.

He also included screenshots of messages to him, saying that their cars were getting fined.

Apparently, the reason is that parking isn’t allowed on “the whole row”.

From the video, we can see that there’s a single while continuous line running down the centre of all the roads in the area.

That road marking means no parking is allowed on either side of the road at all times, according to rules stated on the LTA website.

Resident asks where they can park

However, the OP said his neighbourhood wasn’t happy to hear this.

Where are residents supposed to park, if not on the road outside their houses, he asked rhetorically.

That may be what a man in the video seemed to be asking when he talked to one of the officers.

In the comments, the OP also clarified that only one car can fit inside the compounds of the houses in the estate, and he already parks one of his cars inside.

Most of the residents in the area own at least three cars, he added.

In fact, some of them don’t even park their cars in their own houses, he claimed.

Most netizens unsympathetic

Most netizens who commented on the video weren’t sympathetic, though.

Many suggested that the residents should simply park their cars inside their compound, and if there’s no space, they should’ve taken that into consideration when buying more than one car.

Some also dismissed their parking woes as “rich people problems”.

They also felt that it wasn’t the officers’ fault as they were just doing their job.

One netizen who faced the issue advised them to find a place to park farther away and walk home.

However, a commenter who empathised with the residents agreed that there was no such place to park.

The lack of sympathy to his plight prompted the OP to lament the “hate and anger” shown by netizens.

Landed estate road parking is tricky

In land-scarce Singapore, it’s a fact that some landed property dwellers have limited parking space in their compound and non-existent parking outside.

Thus, following LTA rules strictly may be impossible if they have more than one car, and parking far away defeats the purpose of having a car.

However, rules are there for a reason and must be followed unless they’re changed.

Unfortunately, majority of Singaporeans won’t be able to empathise with the problem, considering they live in flats and may not have three cars per household.

Do you think the residents in this estate should be allowed to park on the road? Do share your thoughts with us.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @aarontyz on TikTok.