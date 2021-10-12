Biker At Pasir Ris Receives Note From Fellow Motorcylicst Who Personally Reserves Lots

It’s not uncommon for motorists to have a favourite spot in the car park, be it due to convenience or other factors. But to deprive others of their rights to park at certain lots is perhaps not the right thing to do.

Recently, a motorcyclist who parked at a public car park found a note on his bike. A photo of it has since made its rounds on Facebook, gaining hundreds of shares.

Source

Apparently, whoever had written the note had claimed ownership of the lot the biker had parked in and requested for him to move his bike somewhere else.

Biker claims Pasir Ris parking lot is reserved

Recently, a motorcyclist received a note after parking in a lot at a multi-storey car park at Block 757A Pasir Ris Street 71.

Source

Apparently from another biker, the note read that most parking lots on the level had been occupied and requested for the motorcyclist to park somewhere else.

Source

The note further explained that if the rider had taken that particular lot, other ‘permanent’ bike owners wouldn’t have anywhere else to park.

Here’s what’s appears to have been written on the note, to save you from all the squinting:

Hello, Looks like you are new here. I did not see your motorbike before…. Can you kindly parked at other motorcycle parking lot. As most of the parking lots at this level is occupied by permanent owners When you started to park here we don’t have a parking lot to park. Thanks for your understanding.

The ‘new’ motorcyclist appears to have his probationary plate (P-plate) on display, suggesting that he may have just obtained his licence.

Source

The rider also found that the lots had been decorated with stickers and even a clock on one of the pillars, implying that whoever wrote the note had ‘self-reserved’ all 3 lots.

Netizens call out owner of note

Naturally, many netizens have voiced their views about the bizarre incident.

Some were amused and jokingly said that they should reserve their favourite lots as well.

Source

However, many were not too happy about the writer’s apparently self-entitled behaviour.

Source

Some also mentioned that it’s illegal to deface public property.

Source

Be considerate of other riders

While the person who wrote the note clearly has a favourite parking spot, it might not be considerate of them to reserve it in this manner.

Since multi-storey car parks are public spaces, all drivers have the rights to park at any of the lots, with the exception of those reserved for season parking holders or persons with physical disabilities.

Hopefully, whoever is responsible for the note will be more understanding and not chope lots however he or she deems fit.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Cap V Sgrv on Facebook.