Chinese passenger arrested at Bangkok Airport after stealing cash on Thai Airways flight

Passenger arrested after stealing cash during flight

On Monday (13 April), police arrested a Chinese man after he stole cash from fellow passengers on Thai Airways flight TG571 from Laos to Bangkok.

The three victims included a 45-year-old Chinese man and his two companions, who discovered that they had lost 65,000 baht (THB) (S$2,580) in cash.

They immediately flagged the incident to the authorities upon landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Passenger spotted rummaging in overhead compartment

As the police inspected the flight’s passengers, the cabin crew revealed that they had noticed a suspicious individual rummaging through bags in the overhead compartment during the flight.

Just then, the police found that a passenger, Zheng Xiaobo (transliterated from Thai), was carrying 16,020 baht (THB) (S$630) in cash, alongside other currencies.

During questioning, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crime.

Chinese national taken into police custody

Zheng was charged with “theft in an aircraft or public vehicle, or receiving stolen goods”, Khaosod reported.

He was taken into custody at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for further legal proceedings, along with the confiscated items.

Following the incident, the authorities urged tourists to be more vigilant in safeguarding their valuables.

They also encouraged the public to report any suspicious behaviour to the relevant authorities.

Also read: Chinese national arrested for stealing S$7,900 from overhead luggage during Thai Airways flight

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SWP.FM91, Khaosod for illustration purposes only.