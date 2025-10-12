Man rides penny-farthing on Little India road, passer-by wonders how he brakes at traffic light

Man rides penny-farthing on road near Little India, netizen questions if vehicle has handbrake

Whie Singaporeans are used to seeing all kinds of unique rides on local roads, one man took everyone by surprise when he was spotted pedalling a penny-farthing, a vintage bicycle with a huge front wheel and a tiny rear one, along a road near Little India.

Rider turns heads with 1.5m-tall penny-farthing

In a video shared on Facebook on Wednesday (8 Oct), the man could be seen casually cycling the towering bike, estimated to stand around 1.5 metres tall.

Wearing a helmet and sunglasses and carrying a tote bag slung over one shoulder, the rider looked perfectly at ease as he navigated the road.

In the clip, the man paddled steadily, even slowing down to let a camcar pass through at an intersection.

He then turned right and cycled behind the camcar, before overtaking the car when it came to a halt.

“I wonder how he is going to stop at the traffic light,” the OP questioned in the post’s caption.

A closer shot revealed the penny-farthing had a bell attached to the handlebars, though it’s unclear if it was equipped with handbrakes.

Bicycles allowed on road, but handbrakes necessary

The Land Transport Authority does not have specific rules about penny-farthings, although bicycles are governed under the Active Mobility Act (AMA).

According to the AMA, bicycles are allowed on roads as long as they adhere to the speed limit and traffic rules.

Additionally, all cyclists must wear a helmet and ride as close as practicable to the far left edge of roads.

From 2021, all bicycles ridden on roads and public paths must also have at least one functioning handbrake.

First-time offenders may face a fine of up to S$10,000, jailed for up to 6 months, or both.

Penny-farthings are the first-ever bicycle

The penny-farthing is the first-ever bicycle invented in 1878, CNA reported.

It was coined as such due to the stark difference in sizes between the front and rear wheels, comparable to a large penny coin and a small farthing coin.

While early models of the unique bicycle did not have handbrakes, reworked and modern replicas may include various braking systems, according to riders.

