Peregrine falcon consumes decapitated pigeon at Outram Park ‘in full view’ of photographers

Peregrine falcon devours pigeon after ripping its head out

A peregrine falcon was recently spotted eating a pigeon “in full view” of photographers who had assembled at Outram Park.

On Tuesday (19 Aug), one of the photographers posted a photo — which showed the falcon devouring the headless pigeon — on the Nature Society Singapore Facebook group.

The photo showed the bird of prey tearing a chunk of meat from the pigeon’s lifeless body.

In his caption, the Original Poster (OP) said he was lucky to have snapped a shot of the feasting scene on his first attempt.

The OP added that the falcon had “quickly captured” and “decapitated” the pigeon, before devouring its prey in the open.

First record of peregrine falcon hatching in Singapore earlier this year

The OP believed that the photographed falcon was an ernesti peregrine falcon.

Interestingly, peregrine falcons are also among the country’s rarest breeding birds.

Earlier this year, NParks reported its first record of peregrine falcon hatching in Singapore at the OCBC Centre.

