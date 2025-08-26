Over 50 turn up for S’pore’s first-ever best ‘performative male’ contest, 25 compete for crown

Singapore’s first-ever contest for best ‘performative male’ hosted at tattoo studio

If you’ve ever spotted a tote bag-wielding, matcha-sipping guy in thrifted vintage clothes, you’ve probably seen a “performative male” in the wild. On Sunday (24 Aug), that viral stereotype was turned into a full-blown competition — Singapore’s very first Performative Male Contest.

The event was organised by 29-year-old tooth gem technician Tatiana Rosli, who hosted it at BMF Ink Tattoo Studio.

In her poster, she promised the winner S$100 cash, a tooth gem set worth S$349, and a sash declaring them the ultimate “Best Performative Male”.

To up the drama, contestants were judged on four categories: the walk, performance energy, star factor, and audience impact.

Over 50 turn up to watch contestants channel their inner ‘performative male’

The turnout was bigger than expected, with over 50 people attending, with 25 nominations.

On the big day, participants showed up with Labubus hooked onto a carabiner, matcha in one hand and feminist literature in the other, and a tote bag slung over a shoulder.

Marvin, who eventually won, embodied the role to a tee.

He showed up in a beret, knitted vest, baggy trousers and loafers, accessorised with a dangling Ebinyan-themed keychain, wired headphones blasting Clairo, and a book titled ‘A Toolkit For Your Emotions’.

Marvin passionately shouted “f**k period cramps” and “f**k patriarchy”, drawing roars from the crowd.

Other contestants made their mark too. One pulled skateboard tricks mid-performance, while another melted hearts not just by strumming a guitar but also by carrying a fluffy black dog perched in his handbag.

Bringing the dog was evidently the right move, as it quickly captured the hearts of the girls in the audience.

After the event, the host thanked the attendees with a discount code to get 15% off any service when they book a tooth gem appointment.

Event aims to build a community beyond the meme

Speaking to MS News, Ms Rosli explained that the contest was meant as a “light-hearted” and “funny” way to bring people together.

Since launching her tooth gem business in June, she also saw the event as a way to expand her mostly female clientele and reach more men.

The “sheer volume of engagement” exceeded her expectations — so much so that the event had to spill out of the studio to fit everyone.

Watching attendees swap contacts and bond reminded her of her true aim: creating a community.

The ‘performative male’ stereotype

The “performative male” is a Gen Z internet phenomenon that pokes fun at men who curate an aesthetic to appeal to the female gaze.

Their performances typically involve exaggerated displays of empathy, with dramatic declarations against period cramps or sexism, often accompanied by soundtracks from artists like Laufey or beabadoobee.

Ms Rosli stressed that the contest wasn’t about mocking individuals, but rather the curated personas we sometimes adopt online.

“Social media can really push an idealised version of ourselves even if it isn’t true,” she said. ” I think this trend really hit it off simply at how absurd it all is really. The ‘performative male’ is like a debate between genuine self-confidence and creating a character.”

“It’s ok to laugh at ourselves and not take life so seriously.”

