10-year-old boy faces permanent foot disability after being run over by cement truck in Changi, family seeks S$220K in damages

Boy faces permanent foot disability after Changi cement truck accident

A 10-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after being run over by a cement truck while cycling across a road in Changi. As a result, the child may have to live with a permanent foot disability.

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the boy’s father has filed a lawsuit in the High Court against the cement truck company and the driver to seek compensation.

Boy knocked down by cement truck while crossing road

The accident took place at 10.30am on 18 June 2022, at the junction of Upper Changi Road East.

The boy, Cayden Lee, was then 10 years old. He was cycling with his family when he was struck by a turning cement truck while crossing the road with the pedestrian light in his favour.

The impact left Cayden trapped under the truck’s left wheel, requiring rescue from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

He was rushed to Changi General Hospital before being transferred to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for emergency treatment.

Injuries to foot may cause permanent disability

According to medical reports, the truck ran over Cayden’s abdomen and legs, resulting in multiple injuries, including:

Left rib fracture with pneumothorax

Minor spleen laceration

Subconjunctival haemorrhage

Severe abrasions

The skin tear on his right leg was so extensive that he required a skin graft.

Additionally, an open tibia fracture caused an ankle deformity, leaving him with a limp and an inability to squat. Doctors believe his ankle may never fully recover, reports SMDN.

Given the long-term impact of the accident, Cayden’s father, Mr Li Yongqiang (name transliterated), has filed a lawsuit in the High Court against the cement truck driver, Ayankalai (name transliterated), and the company, Sen-Tech Global Pte Ltd, seeking compensation for his son’s medical and rehabilitation costs.

Driver accused of negligence

According to the lawsuit, Mr Li alleges that the driver was negligent, failing to check his surroundings before turning into a construction site.

He reportedly did not wait for Cayden to fully cross the road or brake in time to prevent the collision.

As a result of his injuries, Cayden now requires assistance for daily activities such as bathing and using the toilet.

His mobility has been significantly affected, limiting his ability to enjoy everyday life.

Family seeking over S$220K in damages

Beyond the immediate medical bills, Cayden will require lifelong rehabilitation and psychiatric care to manage his trauma. His family is seeking over S$220,000 in special damages, covering expenses such as:

Hospitalisation and rehabilitation costs

Transportation expenses

Future medical treatments and psychiatric care

Compensation for pain, suffering, and loss of future income

According to the Singapore judiciary website, for a general civil claim to be heard in the High Court, the claim amount must exceed $250,000. However, for traffic accident or workplace injury claims, the amount must exceed $500,000.

The lawsuit also seeks compensation for ongoing medical care, including:

Annual hospitalisation for injury-related complications

Psychiatric treatment for at least 12 months, with lifelong follow-ups

Biannual occupational therapy sessions for five years, followed by yearly consultations for continued support

However, both the driver and the cement company have denied any wrongdoing.

They argue that Cayden cycled across the road without ensuring it was safe, placing himself in harm’s way.

They claim he entered the path of the cement truck and should bear responsibility for his own or shared negligence.

Wakes up screaming from nightmares

Since the accident, Cayden has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He frequently experiences nightmares and wakes up screaming, reliving the moment of impact.

Seven months after the accident, he remains highly anxious around vehicles, especially large ones like buses and trucks.

His parents have since adjusted their driving habits, allowing him to use a tablet in the car to distract himself.

Cayden’s family hopes the compensation will cover the long-term impact of the accident and help him regain as much normalcy as possible in his daily life.

Featured image provided by Mr Lee.