Donguri Kyowakoku Japan Has A Pet-Sized Totoro Sofa That Reclines At 14 Angles

Hayao Miyazaki fans have always dreamed of having their own Totoro that can take them on exciting adventures. Well, now at least you can have a pet-sized Totoro sofa, where your kids and fur babies can relax on in the day.

Ghibli specialty shop chain Donguri Kyowakoku has launched a Totoro sofa that can be used for sitting and lying down.

Since there’s a new opportunity to expand your Studio Ghibli collection, here are the details on this merchandise.

Pet-sized Totoro sofa

While we may never fulfill our fantasy of having a pet Totoro, this merchandise looks like the next best thing.

This reclining Totoro sofa can hold 14 different angles or poses. You can experiment to find the most comfortable position for your kids, or simply let them lie face down to hug it like a stuffed animal.

The pet-sized Totoro measures 53 x 54 x 59 cm in size. Its furry body alongside its iconic vacant expression will be your constant companion when binge-watching Netflix series.

According to Japanese news site SoraNews24, the Totoro sofa was made for younger Ghibli fans. So, if you have kids, as well as young nephews and nieces, you can introduce them to the Ghibli fandom with this furniture.

$448 for sofa

But here comes the tough news for aspiring owners.

The pet-sized Totoro sofa costs around S$462.47 (36,000 yen), which is comparable to the price of an average sofa set. Shipping will start in late June 2021.

But if you’re still determined to get it, you can head to the website to find out more details.

Hoping for more Totoro furniture

Ghibli fans will dream of coming home to their very own Totoro.

Here’s to hoping we can snag more Studio Ghibli-themed furniture so we can hang out with our favourite childhood characters.

Featured image adapted from Donguri Kyowakoku.