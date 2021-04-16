Pfizer Chief Says Covid-19 Vaccine Might Require 3rd Booster Shot

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been predominantly used in Singapore’s vaccination procedures, apart from the more recently introduced Moderna jab.

Though from different companies, both vaccines share similarities, including how receivers have to get 2 jabs roughly 3 weeks apart.

According to an article by The Straits Time (ST) on Friday (16 Apr), Pfizer’s chief executive Albert Bourla recently issued a statement about the potential need for a 3rd booster shot.

Others have also hinted at the possible need for annual vaccination if new variants start to spread.

3rd booster shot for Pfizer vaccine within 12 months

According to the chief science officer of the US Covid-19 task force, citizens may require a 3rd booster shot in time to come.

Pfizer’s chief executive also echoed similar sentiments, saying in a CNBC interview that a 3rd booster shot may be required.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines comprise 2 jabs, 21 and 28 days apart respectively.

Vaccine retains most of the effectiveness for first 6 months

According to a Channel NewsAsia (CNA) report, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines retain most of their effectiveness for the first 6 months. However, it remains unclear how long this will last beyond the half-year mark.

Given how variants of the virus are rapidly spreading, some experts also state that an annual vaccination shot might be required in the future.

MS News has reached out to HSA and MOH for more information.

One more jab?

While having to go for a 3rd vaccination shot might cause some level of inconvenience, it will only be made necessary if it confers protection and helps keep everyone safe.

Not to forget, nothing is too troublesome if it helps prevent us from falling seriously ill and keep our loved ones and friends safe.

