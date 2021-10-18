Sexual Assault On Philadelphia Train, Commuters Reportedly Did Not Intervene

In our greatest times of need, we often rely on the goodwill of passers-by for help.

However, last Wednesday (13 Oct), commuters reportedly did not intervene to offer help when a woman experienced sexual assault on a train in Philadelphia, the United States.

Despite watching the incident unfold in front of them for 8 minutes, no one stepped in. A police representative said he was “appalled” by the incident.

Fiston Ngoy, the 35-year-old man connected to the incident, has since been charged with rape and several other crimes.

Sexual assault on Philadelphia train took place at night

According to The New York Times, Ngoy sat down next to the woman on the train heading west on the Market-Frankford line towards 69th Street transportation Centre at 10pm.

Ngoy then tried to touch the woman several times and she tried to stop him. Unfortunately, that did not deter him and things escalated to the point where he ripped her clothes off.

He then assaulted her for about 8 minutes.

Surveillance video of the incident showed commuters on the train at that time but there was no help offered.

Police caught the man in the act

It was only when a transportation authority employee boarded the train and saw the woman’s distress that a police report was made.

Following that, a police officer ran onto the train, caught the man in the act, and arrested him.

The woman was then taken to a hospital and is now on the mend, reports CBS News.

Ngoy has since been charged with rape, sexual assault, and aggravated incident assault without consent, among other crimes.

Police appalled commuters did not intervene

Mr Timothy Bernhardt, a superintendent of the Upper Darby Township Police Department, said while there weren’t “dozens”, several commuters were in the train carriage at the time.

The exact number is still being determined by investigators.

Based on surveillance footage reviewed of the incident, Mr Bernhardt said it was clear that commuters had an opportunity to intervene.

He continued that they could have collectively banded together and done something.

According to The Straits Times, the superintendent felt “appalled” nothing was done, stressing that those commuters have to look in the mirror and ask why they didn’t intervene.

Investigators had also received reports that some commuters recorded the incident on their phones but police have not confirmed this.

Bystanders who recorded assault could be criminally charged

Mr Bernhardt said the incident was “troubling” and speaks to where we are in society to allow something like that to happen.

The train operator, SEPTA, also issued a statement, calling it a “horrendous criminal act”.

According to CBS News, SEPTA said there were witnesses who could have stopped the attack sooner if they called 911.

Investigations are ongoing in an effort to uncover the commuters’ identities.

Bystanders who failed to intervene could also face criminal charges if they recorded the attack, at the discretion of the Delaware County district attorney’s office.

Do your part to help when someone is in need

It is difficult to imagine the psychological stress the woman suffered due to the assault. MS News hopes she gains closure from the incident as court proceedings fight for her justice.

It is equally distressing to hear how the bystander effect can play out in such a way, even in the face of an atrocious act.

So the next time you witness someone in need of help, step up and do your part. If you can’t, you can also consider calling the authorities right away.

