Woman in S’pore refuses to sleep with man after break-up, he shows her lewd photo to her colleagues

A 77-year-old man in Singapore has been sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail for distributing an explicit photo of his former girlfriend to her colleagues at two coffee shops. This came after she refused his demand for sex following their break-up.

The victim, a 44-year-old dishwasher, had previously sent him nude images of herself during their relationship.

Showed nude photo to coffee shop staff & called her ‘promiscuous’

The court heard that the pair began dating in March 2024. During the relationship, she sent the man two intimate images showing her face and bare chest.

However, they broke up on 20 August 2024.

Two days later, the man visited the coffee shop where she was working that morning and asked her to return home with him to engage in sex.

She turned down the invitation.

Angered by her rejection, he walked over to the drinks stall and showed the explicit image to two employees. He then accused the woman of being “promiscuous” and claimed she had voluntarily removed her clothes for him.

That afternoon, she began her shift at another coffee shop. The man followed her there too and showed the same photo to two other drinks stall assistants.

The woman only found out later that evening, after a colleague informed her. She promptly made a police report.

Man begs for leniency as he is old

The man was charged with two counts of distributing intimate images without consent. On Thursday (3 July), he pleaded guilty to one charge, with the second taken into consideration.

The man, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency, saying that he was already very old.

He said he had been remanded for three weeks and hoped to return home soon to clean his house.

He was eventually sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail.

Those convicted of intentionally distributing or showing intimate images without consent face up to five years in jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

