Phuket shop slammed for S$1.60 entry fee, owner allegedly made offensive gesture at tourist

Phuket shop draws flak for allegedly charging S$1.60 entry fee

A shop along Thalang Road in Phuket Old Town, Thailand has come under fire after allegedly imposing an entrance fee on visitors.

A notice displayed at the storefront, written in Chinese, informed customers that entry required a fee of 40 baht (approximately S$1.60) per person.

However, the notice added that the fee would be waived for customers who made a purchase.

Owner allegedly used offensive gesture at Chinese tourist

The controversy escalated after the shop owner was accused of directing inappropriate language and gestures at a Chinese tourist who declined to pay the entrance fee.

A video of the incident, which was uploaded to Douyin on Friday (13 Feb), shows the elderly woman pulling at the corners of her eyes and sticking out her tongue at the visitor.

In the footage, the tourist filming the encounter can be heard confronting the owner, calling her “ugly” and accusing her of racism, before hurling an expletive.

Concerns raised over potential impact on tourism

The clip quickly went viral, drawing criticism from both Thai and Chinese netizens.

Some locals expressed concern that the episode could negatively affect Thailand’s tourism sector.

China remains one of the country’s key visitor markets, and there were fears such incidents might discourage Chinese travellers or prompt them to choose alternative destinations.

Several online users also alleged that other shops in the area had adopted similar entry-fee practices.

In light of the backlash, netizens called on the authorities to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Authorities say entry fee complied with price display rules

Following the uproar, the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office clarified that the ceramic shop at the centre of the controversy had complied with pricing regulations, though authorities cautioned that any inappropriate conduct could damage the province’s tourism reputation.

At a media briefing on Monday (16 Feb), Supansa Chuaychana, Head of the Economic and Trade Regulation and Development Group, said officers were dispatched to inspect the shop on Yaowarat Road after the issue surfaced online.

The inspection found that the operator had clearly displayed product prices and service conditions, with the 40-baht entry charge prominently stated at the entrance.

The notice specified that the fee could be deducted from purchases made inside the store, effectively functioning as a discount.

Signage outlining the terms was displayed in Thai, English, and Chinese.

Ms Supansa noted that collecting such a fee is not unlawful, provided businesses comply with Announcement No. 68 (2025) of the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services, which requires clear display of prices and service conditions from the storefront.

However, officials emphasised that operators must exercise caution in their behaviour and communication with customers, warning that inappropriate actions could negatively affect the country’s tourism image.

The shop owner has reportedly agreed to strictly adhere to the relevant regulations going forward.

