‘Do you believe in spirits?’: Late-night trip to Tanglin turns eerie for PHV driver

PHV driver in Singapore shares chilling encounter with passengers

A private hire vehicle (PHV) driver in Singapore recently shared a chilling encounter that left him so spooked, he almost leapt out of his car mid-shift.

In a TikTok post on 10 Nov, user @cabthoughts recounted how a routine late-night pickup turned into one of his most unsettling rides ever.

Passengers were not interested in small talk

According to the driver, it was around 2am when he picked up two passengers who wanted a ride to a “pretty secluded place”.

While he did not reveal where they boarded, he said the drop-off point was somewhere along Tanglin Hill — a quiet area known for its large colonial-era houses.

@cabthoughts Do you believe in spirits? The one time I nearly jumped out of my car when the passengers spoke to me. Won’t give you the exact address but it’s somewhere along Tanglin hill. Like and follow if you would like to hear more of these stories. Drop a comment to let me know what kind of stories you’d like to hear from cab drivers #ghosthunter #spirithunter #paranormal #horror ♬ original sound – cabthoughts – cabthoughts

When he tried to make small talk and asked the pair what they were doing out so late, they did not respond.

“There was no noise coming from the back,” he said.

“I looked in the rear view mirror, and they just stared blankly back at me.”

The driver then left it as that, thinking they probably did not hear him or just did not wish to chat.

“Do you believe in spirits?”

After two minutes of complete silence, one of the passengers suddenly spoke.

“Do you believe in spirits?” the voice from the back of the car asked.

The driver admitted that he “freaked out” at that moment, completely forgetting the question he had asked them earlier as he was so focused on driving.

After not getting a reply, the passengers repeated the question — which left the driver in a state of mental panic.

The pair then said:

Relax, don’t worry. We are spirit hunters.

Far from reassuring him, the revelation made him even more uneasy.

“Spirit hunters” were going to a haunted location

The two young men, described to be in their early 20s, explained that they were part of a local community of “spirit hunters” who visited haunted places in Singapore.

There, they would attempt to communicate with spirits.

They claimed most spirits “just want to express how they feel and what they’re still doing in this world”.

Eventually, the driver dropped them off at a dark, secluded spot near Tanglin Hill, but not before making sure they paid him first.

“I was so worried towards the end that they were real spirits and they would just disappear,” he joked.

Netizens share other spooky locations

The clip, which has since gone viral, drew curious and amused comments from netizens.

One netizen joked that they half expected the pair to start singing “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters.

A commenter also shared that the Dempsey area becomes “very eerie” after midnight.

Meanwhile, another TikTok user asked the OP if the money paid by the passengers was still there, to which he replied that it was not, as he had already spent it.

