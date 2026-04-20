9 dead & 14 injured after pickup truck carrying 21 people overturns in ditch in Thailand

Pickup truck carrying 21 relatives overturns in Thailand ditch, nine dead including four children

On Saturday (18 April), a pickup truck lost control and overturned in a ditch in Nan Province, Thailand.

The vehicle was reportedly carrying up to 21 people — who were relatives — when the incident occurred at 6.04pm.

Initially, only five were reported dead, but the death toll rose to nine the following day.

Driver lost control while driving on downhill curve

According to the Bangkok Post, the relatives were headed home from a fishing trip.

However, while travelling downhill on the Huai Yen Curve, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.

It then ran off the road before it overturned in a roadside ditch.

Four children among nine deceased

Five passengers died at the scene, while three others were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

One more victim was reported dead on Sunday (19 April), bringing the death toll to nine.

Among those killed were four children aged between 8 and 15.

All those who died were also found to be riding on the back of the pickup truck.

Meanwhile, 10 others were injured and remain hospitalised, Thaiger reported.

Police investigating cause of incident

According to locals, the Huai Yen Curve is an accident-prone area, with frequent crashes involving both locals and tourists.

It is believed to be due to the long downhill section, which can cause brake systems to overheat.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

They suspect that it may have been caused by speeding on a curve, combined with road conditions and poor visibility, Khaosod reported.

Also read: Pregnant driver in M’sia loses control while overtaking, crashes into family on motorcycle & kills father

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Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily, Thaiger.