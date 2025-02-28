76,000 pigs in M’sia infected with African Swine Fever, will be culled to curb spread

Malaysia to cull 76,000 pigs infected with ASF by March

Selangor’s Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) in Malaysia has disposed of 1,868 pigs from two farms to curb the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) as part of a larger effort targeting more than 76,000 infected pigs.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, the virus cannot be passed to humans.

However, ASF has a history of adversely affecting the livelihood of farmers and also biodiversity.

According to DVS Selangor director Dr Hassuzana Khalil, authorities have conducted sampling tests identifying ASF infections among 114 licensed farms across Sepang and Kuala Langat.

The culling of the infected animals — conducted using high-density carbon dioxide euthanasia — began on 5 Feb, with 668 pigs culled in Sepang and another 1,200 in Kuala Langat.

The carcasses have been buried in plantations.

Malaysian news outlet Bernama reports that the remaining 74,000 infected pigs will be culled in stages until March.

DVS tightens regulations for pig transfers within Selangor

Dr Hassuzana stated that, of the 114 farms under inspection, ASF was detected in 56 pig farms.

She added that authorities have tightened regulations under the Animal Act 1953, restricting pig transfers to licensed slaughterhouses within Selangor.

The movement of transport vehicles is also regulated, with designated routes to be followed.

“If a transport vehicle deviates from the designated route while moving pigs, the individual responsible for the livestock transfer can face prosecution,” explained Dr Hassuzana.

During Ops ASF, 37 transport vehicles were inspected, leading to the seizure of six vehicles and 68 pigs weighing approximately 9.4 metric tonnes.

Seven investigation papers have been opened for legal action under Sections 34 and 36 of the Animal Act.

DVS continues to monitor and enforce biosecurity measures, ensuring containment efforts remain effective in combating the ASF outbreak.

Also read: African Swine Fever Found In Pigs From Indonesia Island, SFA Stops Their Importation

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pexels, for illustrative purposes only.