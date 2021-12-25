Pikachu & Piplup Lamp Costs S$14.90

Shadows lurking in the dark can even intimidate the most mischievous kid from staying up late to play games. Instead of worrying about your child’s fears, you can keep them calm and confident with this kawaii merchandise.

Smart magazine has announced the launch of the Pokémon Pikachu & Piplup LED room light. The lamp features the starter Pokémon sitting back to back to illuminate your room.

Having this adorable lamp could even spark some sweet dreams so 8 hours could go by in a flash.

Pikachu and P iplup lamp makes bedtime fun and easy

Even in its non-illuminated state, the lamp will charm you with the combo of the electric Pokémon Pikachu and penguin-like Pokémon, Piplup.

Most parents offer to keep their kiddos company if they’re scared of monsters under the bed. But instead of a hovering parent, some may be comforted by having this lamp as their bedside buddy.

If you have a collection of Pokémon plushies, the lamp makes them a lot more visible at night.

Maybe they can work together to keep your fam safe from intimidating shadows lurking in the dark.

Carry palm-sized lamp anywhere in the home

The small lamp is palm-sized around 13.5cm wide and 11cm tall. So, you can easily carry them if you need to leave the room past midnight.

Whenever you’re burning the midnight oil, you can place it on the table to motivate yourself to finish the task at hand.

Available for international shipping

The Pokémon Pikachu & Piplup LED room light is available on the website of Smart magazine for S$14.60 (¥1200).

According to the website, it’s available for international shipping via WorldShopping.

Pikachu & Piplup lamp for restful sleep

We all crave long and restful sleep to stay productive throughout the day. Yet, our anxieties and present problems can interfere with our deep slumber.

By staring at this Pokémon lamp, perhaps you can rest easy by remembering fond memories of going on a Pokémon with Pikachu and Piplup.

