Pokémon Centre Singapore Has Arcanine Plush With Fluffy Fur & Bold Stripes

The era of social distancing can make us feel lonely, especially when we can’t visit our loved ones as often as we want. To ease your stress and anxiety, we’ve found a plushie that can act as a watchful BFF in your bedroom.

Pokémon Centre Singapore has announced the launch of their Arcanine Lying Plush. Pre-orders already began yesterday (1 Oct) and will last until the end of the month (31 Oct).

Source

Time to make some space on your bed because this massive Arcanine will need a lot of it.

Massive Arcanine plush available in Singapore

Arcanine is a loyal and brave Pokémon that will remain by your side during good and bad times. If you need a watchful guardian to feel safe and comfortable during lonely nights, then here’s the plush you need.

Source

Pokémon Centre Singapore’s Arcanine plush has fluffy fur and bold stripes that look utterly adorable.

Source

At 70 centimetres high and 150 centimetres wide, it can double as a sofa or bean bag in your living room.

Source

Place it on your mattress and it’ll quickly take up more than half the space.

Source

On the bright side, at least you have an ultra-soft cuddle buddy that will keep you relaxed on WFH breaks.

Source

Available at Pokémon Centre Singapore

Good things in life come with a price tag, and the same is true for this Arcanine plush. The massive merchandise is available at Pokémon Centre Singapore for $648.

Source

Pre-orders will be available at their Pokémon Store on Shopee. Because the product is made-to-order, the expected shipping date is around Q2 2022.

The quantities available are limited so interested fans should order as soon as possible.

Snuggle with Arcanine plush

Arcanine is definitely a Pokémon trainer’s best friend.

Despite the price tag, maybe it can be an early present for bae or a family member during the holiday season. Whether you feel sad or happy, this snuggle buddy is an ideal companion.

Do you have any friends that would want an Arcanine plush? Tag them in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pokemon Centre Japan.