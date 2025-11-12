Toddler seen dangling while strapped to pillion rider’s back on moving motorcycle in Taiwan

Pillion rider uses baby carrier to hold toddler on her back while on motorcycle, child’s legs dangle

Motorcycles are a common means of transport in Taiwan, but as per regulation, these are only allowed to carry two people at a time.

However, at around 10.25am on Monday (3 Nov), motorists in Kaohsiung were surprised when they saw two adults and two children huddled on a single motorcycle on the road.

One of the children was reportedly at the footrest in front, while the female pillion rider carried the other child, a toddler about two to three years old, on her back using a carrier.

Toddler’s feet dangle in the air behind pillion rider

In a video of the incident taken by another motorist, the toddler is seen hanging on for dear life behind the pillion rider.

One of the child’s hands gripped the woman’s shoulder while the child’s feet dangled in the air.

At one point, the child’s slipper fell. A kind motorcyclist picked up the slipper and caught up with the family’s motorcycle to return it.

Netizens were alarmed by the scene, saying the toddler could have fallen onto the road due to the child’s precarious position.

Motorcyclist’s car broke down

According to FTV Sports, the motorcyclist riding the vehicle was a 60-year-old man surnamed Chen.

Mr Chen’s car had broken down, so he called his wife — who was out with their grandson at the time — for a ride on her motorcycle.

He took over the motorcycle after they arrived while his wife sat on the pillion with their grandson on her back.

His wife reportedly didn’t notice that the toddler was hanging dangerously on her back, but the family arrived home safely.

Motorcyclist may face fine of up to S$25,400

The police have issued the motorcyclist a fine of NTD300 (S$13) to NTD600 (S$25) for “failing to carry passengers or goods on a motorcycle in accordance with regulations”, ETtoday reported.

According to FTV Sports, the Kaohsiung City Social Affairs Bureau has also launched an investigation regarding the incident.

If the child’s caregivers are proven to have exposed the child to danger, they may be fined a maximum of NTD600,000 (S$25,400), or required to undergo up to 50 hours of parenting education and counselling courses.

Also read: Family of 7 in Thailand ride motorcycle with child barely hanging onto mum

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from WoWtchout – Map-based Dashcam Sharing Platform on YouTube.