Netizen raises concern over plants on ledge of Woodlands HDB, said these may cause accidents

Netizen concerned over plants on ledge of Woodlands HDB

On Friday (19 June), a netizen took to the Home Gardening Singapore Facebook group to raise concern over some plants on the ledge of an HDB corridor in Woodlands.

He pointed out that these plants can fall and hurt passersby if they are not secured well.

Windy conditions may also lead to unfortunate accidents.

In the photo, a few other potted plants appear to be hanging from the branches of the bigger plants.

Netizen says plants may fall and cause accidents

Speaking to MS News, the OP said the plants were seen on the fifth floor of 895B Woodlands Drive 50.

The OP, who declined to be named, said, “The plants from the ledge can fall and can be killer litter if they are not secured”.

He said he hopes “no accidents of falling pots happen” as “the winds have been strong lately”.

MS News understands that the OP has not spoken to the plant owner or reached out to the authorities regarding the issue.

Post gains mixed reactions

The post has since garnered mixed reactions from the local home gardening group’s members.

Some accused the OP of policing other home gardeners, citing his previous post about an overgrown vine at another Woodlands HDB block, which had been cut after the issue was raised.

They added that greenery should be appreciated, adding that they help combat climate change.

However, others believe that the OP’s concern is valid, and plant owners should be mindful of potentially endangering other people.

One user also suggested that the OP speak to the owner to rectify the issue, saying such posts may even cause a blanket ban for all plant owners from hanging plants.

Also read: Overgrown plant from 2nd-floor HDB unit in Woodlands reaches ground floor, causing mixed reaction online

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