‘No Plastic Bag’ Initiative Saved 30 Million Plastic Bags Over 2 Years

In 2019, FairPrice introduced the ‘No Plastic Bag’ initiative at selected FairPrice, FairPrice Xpress and Cheers outlets.

The scheme, in which shoppers had to pay 10-20 cents for each plastic bag, was then extended a few times, covering more outlets.

It has apparently seen good results, as it’ll now be even more extensive.

From 1 Jan, the plastic bag charge will apply at all FairPrice Xpress and Cheers convenience stores.

Plastic bag charge extended for 1 year

The move was announced in a press release by NTUC FairPrice on Friday (12 Nov).

Currently, just 24 FairPrice, Cheers and FairPrice Xpress branches charge for plastic bags.

They started doing this in Nov 2019, and then extended it for 1 year as the chain claimed positive public response.

Now, it’ll be extended again for another year, the company said.

All 167 convenience stores to charge for bags

Additionally, all Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience stores will start charging for plastic bags from 1 Jan.

This will cover 167 stories across Singapore.

They will cost $0.10 each, while selected supermarkets will continue to charge $0.20 per bag.

Movement aims to cut plastic bag use

These charges are part of the FairPrice Plastic Bag Management Programme, which aims to cut the use of plastic bags.

That’s because it’s the sustainable and environmentally friendly thing to do.

Customers will thus be encouraged to change their behaviour of excessive consumption of disposables, and bring their own carriers to the supermarket.

30 million plastic bags saved

When FairPrice Group chief executive Seah Kian Peng announced the decision at a tree planting ceremony at Bedok Reservoir Park on Friday (12 Nov), he also revealed some good results.

In the 2 years since the ‘No Plastic Bag’ initiative started, more than 30 million plastic bags were saved.

More customers have also started bringing their own bags to stores – with about 7 in 10 doing so, said FairPrice.

Extra cash will go towards green initiatives

If you’re wondering where all the extra cash from selling plastic bags will go to, it’ll be for a good cause.

The proceeds will go towards supporting green initiatives, including the National Parks Board’s (NParks’) One Million Trees movement.

That’s the name of the effort of local organisations and communities to plant 1 million trees in Singapore between 2020-2030.

FairPrice’s charity arm, the NTUC FairPrice Foundation, also donated $180,000 to the Garden City Fund and OneMillionTrees movement on Friday (12 Nov).

Change was a long time coming

Singaporeans who may be surprised by the move should’ve seen it coming.

After all, in Apr, a Citizens’ Workgroup on Reducing Excessive Consumption of Disposables recommended that all supermarkets impose a charge for all types of single-use carrier bags.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) agreed with this.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) also noted that public support over a plastic bag charge was “good”, due to Singaporeans’ “growing desire and awareness” that we must stop excessive consumption of disposables.

Free plastic bags will end sooner or later

For Singaporeans used to taking free plastic bags indiscriminately at stores to wrap even small items, the writing’s on the wall.

Such a practice will probably come to an end sooner or later.

While we’ll miss the convenience of having plastic bags around the house to reuse for various reasons, perhaps the Earth will thank us for it.

