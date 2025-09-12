S’pore platform workers who let foreigners misuse accounts to face at least 2-year ban

Ride-hailing & delivery platform workers who ‘lend accounts’ face minimum 2-year ban from platform work

Platform workers (PWs) in Singapore who allow foreigners to misuse their accounts may soon find themselves banned for at least two years.

The proposed measure was among 10 recommendations shared on Thursday (11 Sept) by the Platform Workers Trilateral Group, which includes the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Ministry of Transport, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and Grab.

Platform operators step up verification processes to combat account misuse

Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Dr Koh Poh Koon explained that once misuse is confirmed, offenders will be banned from platform work for at least 24 months.

Foreigners caught working illegally performing platform work can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. Locals who allow a foreigner to misuse their accounts may face the same punishments.

To prevent account misuse, ride-hailing and food delivery operators have also stepped up their identity verification processes:

Grab: Nearly one million selfie verifications monthly, with plans to increase frequency

foodpanda: Facial recognition for every delivery

Deliveroo: Daily video authentication checks, with plans to raise the frequency

Illegal cases still very few

According to MOM, such violations remain uncommon.

In recent checks across more than 30 hotspots islandwide, 644 delivery workers were screened. Only four foreigners without valid work permits were arrested for working without valid work passes.

Most foreign riders checked were working legally, either through outsourcing arrangements or as in-house staff for F&B and retail businesses.

Platform workers urged not to confront suspects

Dr Koh also urged local workers not to take matters into their own hands if they suspect illegal riders.

He advised them to report through official channels, which can be found on his Facebook post here.

The move is part of a 10-point recommendation plan by the trilateral group to strengthen protection for platform workers, which includes food delivery riders and point-to-point drivers. It aims to create a safer, fairer environment and close loopholes exploited by illegal operators.

Also read: 4 foreigners arrested for working as delivery riders in S’pore after MOM checks 30 potential hotspots

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Koh Poh Koon – 许宝琨 on Facebook.