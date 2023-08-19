PM Lee & Ho Ching Seen At Bukit Merah View Hawker Centre, Attract Large Crowd

PM Lee & Wife Ho Ching Seen Eating At Bukit Merah View Hawker Centre With Tanjong Pagar MP

While Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong likes to go jalan jalan at nature spots like the zoo, he can also be found in the heartlands of Singapore.

Recent videos posted on social media showed him and his wife Ho Ching eating at Bukit Merah View Hawker Centre.

Unsurprisingly, their appearance attract a large crowd, which surrounded and took photos of them.

Video of PM Lee & wife at Bukit Merah posted on TikTok

In a TikTok video posted on Friday (18 Aug), PM Lee and Mdm Ho were seen dining at one of the tables of the crowded hawker centre.

There were seated directly in front of a drinks stall named Sing Hwa.

PM Lee joined by Tanjong Pagar MP

Mr Lee and his wife were joined by five other people at the table, including two small children.

One of them, a lady in a pink blouse sitting opposite him, was Tanjong Pagar MP Joan Pereira, who’s in charge of the Henderson-Dawson ward that the hawker centre is located in.

She could be seen occasionally standing up and speaking to a male staff member, seemingly ordering food.

A number of men in all-black outfits, believed to be bodyguards, were also seen standing near the group.

PM surrounded by curious crowd in Bukit Merah

As it’s a rare sight for Singaporeans to see their PM casually eating in their neighbourhood, the group was surrounded by curious residents just gawking at them, as could be seen from another video posted by Singapore Incidents on Instagram.

That post said the video was taken on Tuesday (15 Aug).

Of course, many people were also seen using their phones to snap precious photos and videos of the PM.

At one point, Mr Lee was seen chatting with a male resident and shaking his hand.

Netizens react positively to video

Netizens who commented on the TikTok video were generally positive, with some saying it’s quite nice to see Mr Lee and his wife taking part in a common Singaporean pastime of eating at a hawker centre.

Another netizen praised the PM for being humble.

However, one commenter said he might not be able to eat in peace as many people may want to have a chat with him — as we saw in the video.

PM Lee went jalan jalan in Ang Mo Kio 2020

In July 2020, PM Lee received a similar reception when he went jalan jalan in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Mr Lee, who’s an MP there, wanted to thank residents for their support during the recent General Election.

Of course, his visit took in a hawker centre, where he was seen signing autographs and taking pictures with residents.

Judging from the warm welcome he gets, we hope we can catch sight of him the next time he walks around the heartlands.

