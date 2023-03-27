PM Lee Makes First Visit To China Since Pandemic, Will Meet President Xi Jinping & Premier Li Qiang

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Undertakes First Official Visit To China Since The Pandemic

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is in China this week for his first official visit since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Lee is there from Monday (27 Mar) to Saturday (1 Apr). During the visit, he will visit Guangdong, Hainan, and Beijing.

This trip is at the invitation of the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang.

PM Lee’s visit to China will include meetings, conferences & other functions

The itinerary for this official trip is packed to the brim with meetings, lunches, and conferences.

Mr Lee’s stop in Guangzhou, Guangdong, includes a lunch with the Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guangdong Provincial Committee Huang Kunming in Guangdong.

He will also meet some Singaporeans living in the Chinese province there.

Next, Mr Lee will be visiting Bo’ao in Hainan. He will be attending the Opening Plenary of the Bo’ao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference, where he will be delivering a speech.

That will be followed by an official lunch hosted by Premier Li. The function will also host other foreign leaders attending the BFA Annual Conference.

In addition, Mr Lee will meet with the Secretary of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee, Feng Fei.

PM Lee will touch base with crucial Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping

Finally, the Prime Minister will meet with the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in Beijing. On top of that, Premier Li will host a welcome ceremony and lunch banquet for Mr Lee.

Mr Lee’s visit to Beijing will also see him touching base with two other big names in the CPC – National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning.

Accompanied by other important members of Singapore government

For this crucial visit, Mr Lee is accompanied by an entourage of equal importance.

It includes:

His wife, Ho Ching

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung

Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Law Rahayu Mahzam.

Other officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Trade and Industry are also undertaking this trip.

Substituting for Mr Lee during this time as Acting Prime Minister would be Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong from 27 to 28 Mar.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Mr Teo Chee Hean will then take over as Acting Prime Minister from 29 Mar to 1 Apr.

Featured image adapted from Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.