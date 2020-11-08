PM Lee & President Halimah Look Forward To Working With Joe Biden & America

Over the last few days, the world waited with bated breath for the outcome of the United States presidential elections, as votes took days to be tabulated.

At SGT 12.30am on Sunday (8 Nov), Democratic nominee Joe Biden was projected to be the nation’s 46th president after defeating Donald Trump by clinching 290 electoral college votes to 214.

Later this evening, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob have publicly congratulated President-Elect Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris on their victory.

Both Singapore leaders are looking forward to deepening diplomatic ties as they take the interests of both countries forward.

PM Lee says Joe Biden is best positioned to lead US forward

On Sunday (8 Nov), PM Lee congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Facebook.

He credited Mr Biden’s extensive experience as former Vice President to Barack Obama from 2009-2017 and US Senator for Delaware from 1973-2009 as being the best suited man to lead the US.

PM Lee and Joe Biden at the White House in 2013

With this depth of knowledge, PM Lee expressed his confidence in the President-Elect in bringing the country through this tumultuous time.

Kamala Harris paves the way for women

President Halimah also took to Facebook to sing the praises of Mr Biden and Ms Harris.

She shared that she was heartened by the history Ms Harris has made after her election as the first woman Vice-President in the US.

But more than that, the historic moment was more significant because the Vice-President is of Jamaican and Indian descent.

Describing her as a fearless woman who broke many barriers and paved the way for other women in politics, President Halimah remarked that Ms Harris will continue to be an inspiration to many young ladies around the world.

Deepening of diplomatic ties between Singapore & US

In ending, PM Lee says he looks forward to working with Mr Biden to deepen the partnership between the 2 nations.

Let’s enhance the US’ role in Asia-Pacific, and overcome COVID-19. You can count on Singapore to remain a friend and partner.

President Halimah similarly expressed interest in taking the 2 countries’ bilateral ties further and continue enjoying a strong and multifaceted partnership.

New era of positive change

This is a promising new era as Singapore continues to forge deeper and more meaningful ties with the US.

As the US similarly steps into a future with a new president, we hope the nation will unite under its new Commander in Chief to tackle challenges ahead.

