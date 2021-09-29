Senior PAP Members Feel PM Lee Or A Senior Minister Should Take Charge Of Covid-19 Response

Since Covid-19 reached our shores, our country’s efforts towards tackling the pandemic have been coordinated by members of the multi-ministry task force (MTF).

Since then, ministers like Lawrence Wong, Gan Kim Yong, and Ong Ye Kung have become the faces of Singapore’s Covid-19 plans.

However, as the MTF announced measures to tackle the recent wave of infections, certain quarters are reportedly worried that “mixed signals” from the ministers might lead to infighting, reports Bloomberg.

Some seasoned politicians from the PAP have reportedly suggested that it might be better for PM Lee or another senior politician to take charge of the situation.

Bloomberg reports that mixed signals might lead to infighting

In an article published on Wednesday (29 Sep), Bloomberg said “seniors members” from PAP are worried that the task force’s “mixed signals” might lead to infighting within the party.

According to them, the inconsistent or unclear messages from the MTF may give PAP politicians an illusion of division and may further push them to take sides in the informal contest to being PM.

This illusion purportedly stems from what some perceive as different positions taken by MTF co-chairs Lawrence Wong and Ong Ye Kung.

Bloomberg reports that while the Finance Minister appears to favour tighter measures, the Health Minister is seen as being a “greater advocate for opening”.

And as most Singaporeans are probably aware, both ministers are frontrunners in the Prime Minister race.

Lawrence Wong maintains MTF operates by consensus

Speaking to Bloomberg on Monday (27 Sep), Minister Lawrence Wong maintained that the MTF operates by consensus and deliberates all decisions carefully.

In the interview, Minister Wong also reiterated Singapore’s desire to live with Covid-19, citing the example of quarantine-free travel lanes and how they’ve been proceeding smoothly.

This, to some, might be closer to Minister Ong’s position on how Singapore should deal with the pandemic.

Former PAP MP calls for PM Lee or senior minister to take charge

While infighting might not exist among the decision-makers, some PAP members propose a different approach altogether, reports Bloomberg.

Inderjit Singh, a former PAP MP, told Bloomberg that Covid-19 should not be seen as a trial to decide Singapore’s next Prime Minister (PM).

Instead of the current task force, he said PM Lee or another senior figure should take charge of the situation and show decisiveness.

A good learning opportunity for our leaders

While the MTF gives our 4G ministers the necessary experience to lead the country, it might also backfire if there are signs of disharmony.

Hence, we’re heartened by Minister Wong’s assurance that the task force operates by consensus and that there were no divisions.

What do you think of the proposal to have a sole decision-maker? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

