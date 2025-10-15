Mentoring the younger generation will help clan associations promote Chinese culture: PM Wong

PM Wong encourages clan associations to renew leadership, but acknowledges challenges in doing so

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong has urged Singapore’s clan associations to nurture the younger generation, giving them greater opportunities to take on leadership roles and shape the future of these organisations.

Speaking on Monday (13 Oct) at the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner, PM Wong acknowledged the challenges in attracting young Singaporeans.

He attributed this to their early exposure to diverse cultures and the rise of digital communication platforms.

Innovation and digitalisation key to engaging youth

PM Wong urged clan associations to “innovate” and “accelerate digitalisation”.

“This will not only promote traditional Chinese culture but also foster exchanges among different ethnic groups,” he added, emphasising the importance of strengthening the Singaporean identity.

PM Wong highlighted examples of success, noting that events like the Teochew Eight Districts Association’s running and hiking programmes, as well as the SFCCA Youth Sports Festival, have drawn younger participants.

He also recounted meeting SFCCA scholarship recipients who display “passion” and “eagerness to contribute to society”.

Underscoring the government’s commitment towards supporting Chinese community organisations, PM Wong encouraged them to work towards renewing their leadership.

“The older generation can gradually step back, mentoring the younger generation and sharing their experiences,” he said.

“This will give young people a larger platform to showcase their strengths and play a more significant role in the long-term development of the clan association.”

PM Wong to continue working with SFCCA, clan associations

In a Facebook post on the same day, PM Wong congratulated the SFCCA for reaching this milestone.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Chinese community organisations.

“Our clan associations have a proud history — from supporting our early immigrants to promoting Chinese language, culture, and values,” he wrote.

“The SFCCA has been instrumental in bringing the various clan associations together, preserving our shared heritage and strengthening our collective identity.”

Thanking them for their “steadfast dedication to preserving and promoting our Singaporean Chinese heritage”, PM Wong assured that he and his team will continue working with stakeholders to achieve their goals.

