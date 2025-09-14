Uncle Roger weds fiancée in stunning 3-day multi-cultural wedding in Portugal, featured in Vogue

Uncle Roger holds multi-cultural wedding in Portugal, celebration includes sangeet and tea ceremony

Malaysian-born comedian and entrepreneur Nigel Ng — more popularly known as Uncle Roger on social media — wed his fiancée, lawyer Sabrina Ahmed, in a multi-cultural wedding celebration in Sintra, Portugal, on 17 July.

Mr Ng shared photos of the colourful three-day wedding celebration, which was featured in the fashion magazine Vogue, on his social media on Sunday (14 Sept).

“On July 19th, 2025 I married my best friend @sabriiines,” the popular content creator captioned his post.

Wedding honours couple’s Bengali and Chinese Malaysian roots

The couple’s wedding festivities on the weekend of 17 July celebrated both their Bengali and Chinese Malaysian cultures and showcased Chinese, Islamic, and Indian influences.

That Friday, the couple held a sangeet — a North Indian and Punjabi pre-wedding ceremony — with henna stations and choreographed dances performed by their friends and family, Vogue revealed.

For the event, the bride and groom wore a lenhenga and a sherwani, which Ms Ahmed herself sourced in New Delhi during Mr Ng’s Asia tour.

The following day, the couple hosted both a Chinese tea ceremony and a traditional Western wedding ceremony.

For the Chinese tea ceremony, the bride and groom wore a qipao and a tang jacket. Following tradition, Mr Ng faced trials before meeting Ms Ahmed, and the couple served tea to their elders.

Bride wears mother’s wedding saree for photos

Meanwhile, for their Western wedding ceremony, the couple wore a white gown and a black tuxedo ensemble.

Afterwards, they paid homage to Ms Ahmed’s parents’ wedding photos, with the bride wearing her mother’s wedding saree in 1987, complete with all her original jewellery.

The bride shared that she decided to do this as it was her father’s dream to see her get married, but he passed away before she and Mr Ng even met.

Additionally, the saree was handpicked by her grandfather, whom she never met, which made it even more sentimental for her.

“Although I never met him, I could also feel his love for her when I wore it,” she told Vogue.

Of course, the couple made sure to serve exquisite Asian food at their wedding, as Mr Ng is famous for his reviews of these as Uncle Roger.

“Nigel’s career made it necessary to have excellent Asian food at the wedding; good food is also how he expresses love,” Ms Ahmed shared.

Couple met on dating app

The couple revealed that they met on a dating app and then decided to meet in person in November 2022. In fact, Mr Ng flew Ms Ahmed to Boston for the meeting.

Ms Ahmed shared:

I normally would never meet a guy I’ve barely spoken to in another state, but when my coworker blurted out, ‘I think he could be your husband,’ I, for some reason, didn’t fully write off the idea.

When both of them ended up landing at the airport 3pm despite their flights originally being hours apart, she felt that it was “destined”.

In 2023, the couple realised they wanted to spend their lives together and began shopping for an engagement ring for Mr Ng’s eventual proposal in Tokyo in April 2024, which was not completely unknown to Ms Ahmed.

“As with most things in our life, Nigel doesn’t really know how to keep a secret because he’s always been more worried about whether I’ll like something or not,” she shared, adding that she invited some of their future wedding party to their Japan trip, knowing he was planning to propose there.

